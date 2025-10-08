October 08, 2025 4:22 PM हिंदी

Post-quantum cryptography needed to protect digital systems: SEBI Chairman

Post-quantum cryptography needed to protect digital systems: SEBI Chairman

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), warned on Wednesday that the rise of quantum computing could potentially break cryptography-based encrypted passwords, which are currently used to secure digital systems.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest 2025, Pandey said, “There is ongoing research into quantum-safe computing, and quantum computing will eventually arrive.”

“This could compromise conventional cryptography, which forms the basis of crypto security. Even passwords generated through cryptography could be broken. This means we will need to change the way we create and protect passwords,” he stated.

He likened the potential impact to the Y2K movement, where systems required adjustments as the year changed from 1999 to 2000.

“Passwords generated through current cryptographic methods could be vulnerable to quantum computing. Wherever cryptography is used for security, preparations will be needed to implement quantum-proof passwords, also referred to as post-quantum cryptography,” Pandey added.

The SEBI chief also highlighted that some fintech companies are already leveraging blockchain technology.

“We have set up a regulatory sandbox where these companies can demonstrate the various applications of blockchain within fintech,” he said.

Earlier, in a different event, Pandey had pointed out that while digital infrastructure has made markets more accessible, it has also equipped fraudsters with new tools to deceive investors.

“Capital markets are a key engine of our country’s growth, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that this engine runs on a foundation of integrity and transparency,” he emphasised.

Speaking earlier this week at the 'world investor week 2025', Pandey said “while digital infrastructure has brought the markets to our fingertips, it has also armed fraudsters with new tools to deceive investors as unsolicited messages on messaging applications, dubious influencers and fake trading apps and websites promise the one thing that our markets can never offer -- guaranteed returns.”

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

DGCA fines IndiGo Rs 20 lakh for lapses in Pilot training

DGCA fines IndiGo Rs 20 lakh for lapses in pilot training

HM Amit Shah switches account from Gmail to Zoho Mail

HM Amit Shah switches account from Gmail to Zoho Mail

Sensex, Nifty end lower after volatile trade; IT stocks shine

Sensex, Nifty end lower after volatile trade; IT stocks shine

Namrata Shirodkar wishes Gauri Khan ‘love & blessings’ as she turns 55th

Namrata Shirodkar wishes Gauri Khan ‘love & blessings’ as she turns 55th

PhonePe PG, RuPay and JioHotstar partner to simplify subscription payments with UPI AutoPay

PhonePe PG, RuPay and JioHotstar partner to simplify subscription payments with UPI AutoPay

B'desh: Arrest warrants issued for Hasina, others in enforced disappearance cases

B'desh: Arrest warrants issued for Hasina, others in enforced disappearance cases

3 scientists win 2025 Chemistry Nobel for developing metal-organic frameworks

3 scientists win 2025 Chemistry Nobel for developing metal-organic frameworks

'He is my own brother, he is my child': Dabang Delhi coach Joginder Narwal hails Fazel Atrachali on 200-match feat

'He is my brother, my child': Dabang Delhi coach Joginder Narwal hails Fazel Atrachali on 200-match feat

India's rich Ayush traditions showcased in Russia's Kazan

India's rich Ayush traditions showcased in Russia's Kazan

Raj Babbar reflects on Raaj Kumar’s iconic career and enduring influence on his birth anniversary

Raj Babbar reflects on Raaj Kumar’s iconic career and enduring influence on his birth anniversary