May 05, 2026 12:39 AM हिंदी

Post Malone apologises after cancelling tour

Post Malone apologises after cancelling tour

Los Angeles, May 4 (IANS) Rapper Post Malone has broken his silence after canceling several shows. The singer had announced that he's pushing the start of his Big A** Stadium Tour with Jelly Roll in order to wrap up his upcoming double album, ‘The Eternal Buzz’.

The announcement came after Malone, 30, headlined the third day of Stagecoach in Indio, California.

He took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and wrote, “Looking at the upcoming schedule after stagecoach, I came to the realization that what we were trying to do, and what’s possible, isn’t really lining up”.

"Truth is, I promised y’all beautiful people new music, and I don’t have the time to finish it before tour starts. We ain’t ready for tour just yet, so I’m making the decision to push the tour back about 3 weeks to get this music done”, he shared.

The canceled shows were set to be held on May 13 in El Paso, Texas, May 19 in Waco, Texas, May 23 in Baton Rouge, Los Angeles, May 26 in Birmingham, Atlanta, May 29 in Tampa, Florida and June 5 in Oxford, Mississippi.

"That being said, I’m so sorry to the folks who were planning on coming to the few canceled shows. I was looking forward to going nuts with y’all”, he shared

"Tha being said, we been making some badass s*** for this double album, and I can’t wait to perform for y’all again”, he added after announcing the 40-track The Eternal Buzz album last month.

The tour will now start on June 9 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and continue through July 28 in Salt Lake City. Malone told fans in his Instagram Stories post, "And to a lot of little stinkers that think I’ve forgotten about ole Stoney, I haven’t. "I love you, and can’t wait to see you soon”, he added.

--IANS

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Post Malone apologises after cancelling tour

Post Malone apologises after cancelling tour