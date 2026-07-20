July 20, 2026 8:46 AM हिंदी

Porro fulfills grandfather's wish as Spain lifts World Cup

Porro fulfills grandfather's wish as Spain lifts World Cup

New York, July 20 (IANS) Spain defender Pedro Porro said he kept a promise to his grandfather by helping Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final, setting up the extra-time winner that brought a second star home.

Substitute Ferran Torres swept the ball into the roof of the net in the 106th minute after Nico Williams had headed Porro's cross back across goal, giving Spain its first world title since 2010. But the moment carried a deeper personal meaning for the Tottenham right-back.

"A few days ago my grandfather told me, 'Bring the cup home, son,'" Porro said in the mixed zone, reports Xinhua. "Today I fulfilled those words. I can't wait to get out of here and call him, because he will be very happy, very emotional and so am I."

Porro, one of the revelations of the tournament, admitted he was still struggling to process the achievement.

"I don't believe it. I think the first days will pass and I still won't believe it. But I want to thank all the people who have supported us from the first minute. I don't even want to imagine what Spain is like right now."

The 26-year-old has spent much of his club career away from the Spanish spotlight, and said reaching the summit of international football felt like a reward for years of quiet work.

"I play in the Premier League, I'm outside of Spain, so a lot of people don't see me much. Since I debuted for the national team, it's never been easy to establish myself here. Now life has given this back to me."

Porro's message to the nation was one of shared pride, stressing the unity that carried the squad through the tournament together.

"This isn't just about the 11 on the pitch, it's about the 26 of us who lived together. I hope Spain feels proud that we have brought a second star home."

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Ugly scenes at FIFA WC final: Punches thrown, Paredes grabs Garcia by throat after final whistle

Ugly scenes at FIFA WC final: Punches thrown, Paredes grabs Garcia by throat after final whistle

HM Amit Shah to table bill today making insulting 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence

HM Amit Shah to table bill today making insulting 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence

Nick Jonas celebrates proposal anniversary with Priyanka Chopra, shares pic from moment when she said 'yes'

Nick Jonas celebrates proposal anniversary with Priyanka Chopra, shares pic from moment when she said 'yes'

Porro fulfills grandfather's wish as Spain lifts World Cup

Porro fulfills grandfather's wish as Spain lifts World Cup

Mbappe becomes first player to win Golden Boot twice

Mbappe becomes first player to win Golden Boot twice

US hit Iran again in tribute to three fallen service members: Trump

US hit Iran again in tribute to three fallen service members: Trump

FIFA WC: Spain midfielder Rodri wins Golden Ball

FIFA WC: Spain midfielder Rodri wins Golden Ball

Usha Vance gives birth to fourth child

Usha Vance gives birth to fourth child

Iran war puts Hormuz, Suez trade at risk

Iran war puts Hormuz, Suez trade at risk

Trump’s administration vows Iran mission will go on

Trump’s administration vows Iran mission will go on