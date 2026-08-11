Anne Hathaway wants to keep the gender of her 3rd child, a secret

Los Angeles, Aug 11 (IANS) Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway is pretty sure about the gender of her child but she has decided to keep it a secret.

The pregnant actress recently appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, where she was asked about her 3rd child’s gender by guest host Anthony Anderson.

He said, “I consider myself to be a baby whisperer. Now, this is my first time seeing you pregnant and what not. It looks like it’s a boy. Am I correct, or you’re waiting?”.

The actress gave a small smile as she replied, “We know (but) we’re not saying”.

The audience cheered for the actress, and the latter said that she always “feels bad” for not revealing the baby’s sex when she is probed.

She said, “Thank you for the support. It always feels so rude saying that”.

Anne and her husband Adam Shulman are already parents to Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, with ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ star admitting her older kids are more than a little excited to be getting another sibling.

She said, “(They’re) over the moon. It feels really beautiful. It feels like the family’s having a baby. I mean, it’ll feel like I’m having a baby while it’s happening, but the emotional feeling is that we’re all going to welcome this little one”.

The actress has been showing off her baby bump on the red carpet in recent weeks, and kept the trend going as she wore a stomach-baring black top and matching trousers for her appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’.

Earlier, the actress was compelled to hit back at speculation that she was sporting a fake baby bump. She took to her Instagram, wrote, “Fake hair, real bump. Enjoy The @endofoakstreet Block Party chaos with me as my outfit literally melts in the heat”.

‘The End of Oak Street’ is set to release on August 13, 2026.

--IANS

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