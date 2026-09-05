September 05, 2026 9:20 PM हिंदी

Poor connectivity, weak disaster response expose governance crisis in PoGB

Poor connectivity, weak disaster response expose governance crisis in PoGB (File image)

Islamabad, Sep 5 (IANS) Authorities in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) have raised concerns over poor cellular connectivity, saying it has not only affected tourism but has also hampered relief and rescue operations in the region during emergencies, local media reported.

Addressing a meeting at its so-called 'legislative assembly', local PoGB leader Amjad Hussain stressed the need for satellite connectivity to monitor some 7,000 glaciers and improve disaster preparedness in the region.

He cited the recent flash floods in Nepal as an example of the importance of such connectivity, particularly amid the poor preparedness in the region, leading Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

Reports suggest that the region continues to face slow and unreliable internet connectivity, which affects tourism and poses a major obstacle to development.

At the same time, frequent floods and other natural disasters have caused extensive damage, while gaps in disaster-management capacity and the timely delivery of relief to affected communities remain key challenges.

The concerns over connectivity and disaster preparedness come against the backdrop of wider criticism of governance in PoGB, with an earlier report describing the region's plight as a consequence of flawed governance and the normalisation of a political charade.

It noted that every five years, polls are held in PoGB under a constitutionally undefined framework that changes governments without changing the actual structure of power.

"The process is at its core a ritualistic transfer of authority among federally controlled political actors while fundamental questions of constitutional status, political rights, institutional accountability, etc, remain unresolved. This ambiguity facilitates elite capture through a flawed political system that enables control over local resources without meaningful accountability. Public resources continue to be consumed by expanding bureaucratic structures, patronage networks and non-development expenditures," Afzal Ali Shigri, a former IGP of Sindh province who belongs to PoGB, wrote in Dawn.

"More troubling is the ill-defined governance structure in which critical decisions, including appointments to senior judicial and institutional positions, are made through opaque processes. Such a system effectively guarantees immunity for unaccountable decision-makers, while ordinary citizens continue to bear the burden of weak institutions, unemployment, and political uncertainty. This has reduced Sunday’s election to an exercise in futility," wrote Shigri.

Instead of a locally rooted political structure, governance in PoGB has remained dominated by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who considered the region through the lens of national power politics, strategic utility, electoral expansion, patronage and resource control, instead of genuine political empowerment.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Delhi court rejects medical bail plea of former Reliance ADA executive Amitabh Jhunjhunwala

Delhi court rejects medical bail plea of former Reliance ADA executive Amitabh Jhunjhunwala

Railway Sports Promotion Board rout Tamil Nadu Police; Sports Authority of India, All India Police Sports Control Board win again in the 6th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2026 in Hyderabad on Saturday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sr Men Inter-Department Hockey: RSPB rout TNP, SAI, AIPSCB win again

Pak forces forcibly disappear four Baloch civilians across Pakistan

Pakitani forces forcibly disappear four Baloch civilians across Pakistan

Asim Munir’s quiet takeover: How military regime reshapes Pakistan's power structure (File image)

Asim Munir’s quiet takeover: How military regime reshapes Pakistan's power structure

Dy PM of Luxembourg to visit India, hold talks with EAM Jaishankar (File Image)

Deputy PM of Luxembourg to visit India, hold talks with EAM Jaishankar

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter title clash for third time in the BWF China Masters at the Shenzhen Arena in Shenzhen, China, on Saturday. Photo credit: Badminton Photo/BWF

China Masters: Satwik-Chirag enter title clash for third time

Chinese government controlled Tibet floods narrative with restricted coverage, censorship: Report

Chinese govt controlled Tibet floods narrative with restricted coverage, censorship: Report

Poor connectivity, weak disaster response expose governance crisis in PoGB (File image)

Poor connectivity, weak disaster response expose governance crisis in PoGB

Apoorva Mukhija reacts to allegation that she gave donation to get in NYU

Apoorva Mukhija reacts to allegation that she gave donation to get in NYU

PM Modi showcases India’s 7.8 pc growth, contrasts ‘policy paralysis’ of previous era when ‘glass was half-empty’

PM Modi showcases India’s 7.8 pc growth, contrasts ‘policy paralysis’ of previous era when ‘glass was half-empty’