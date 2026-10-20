Poonam Dhillon says Tiger Shroff has never done anything wrong, expresses relief over his safety

Mumbai, October 20 (IANS) Veteran star Poonam Dhillon has expressed shock over the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff.

The actress, who said knew Tiger from his childhood, described him as an uncontroversial, loving and respectful person who has never done anything wrong.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS on Monday night, during the unveiling ceremony of Sangeetkar Bappi Lahiri Marg in Mumbai, Poonam said her initial reaction to the incident was one of disbelief. She added she felt immense relief upon learning that Tiger was safe.

"My first reaction was a shock. He is such an uncontroversial boy. He has never said anything wrong. He has never done anything wrong. I don't think he has even thought anything wrong. He is such a good and pure boy. So, when he was fired, it was the biggest shock to us. But immediately, the big relief was that he is fine,” said Poonam.

"The biggest relief was that he is fine. Because the protection of the Almighty is on him."

She further expressed concern for those who were injured in the incident and prayed for their recovery. "I believe one of his colleagues was injured.

"We pray that he is completely fine. His driver was also injured."

Speaking about Tiger's family, Poonam said the actor was fortunate to have the love and support of his parents. She also recalled knowing him since he was a child.

"But God has given Tiger, his father, who is so spiritual, and his mother, who is such an amazing friend. I have seen him since he was born. I might have attended his first birthday. I have known him since then. I know what a loving, respectful boy he is."

Poonam further praised Tiger for the respect he extends to senior members of the film industry, and said, "There are very few heroes in the industry who respect their seniors so much."

Concluding her message for the actor, she expressed affection and said, "So, Tiger, I love you. God is protecting you. May you always be happy, and may you always progress. May you make your parents proud."

For the uninitiated, the firing at Tiger Shroff took place in Mumbai's Juhu area on October 18, when unidentified assailants on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at the car carrying Tiger Shroff.

The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and a passerby sustained injuries. The incident occurred as Tiger was leaving after a football-related outing.

–IANS

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