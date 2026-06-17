Poonam Dhillon reveals the only person who can make her cry her heart out

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Veteran actress and politician Poonam Dhillon recently shared an emotional phase of her journey as a single mother, further revealing how it is only her daughter who can make her cry in the whole wide world.

The actress, who was recently seen on a game reality show, Tum Ho Naa - Ghar Ki Superstar, hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal opened up about her journey as a single mother and how her daughter holds the power to affect her the most.

Rajeev Khandelwal remarked on the challenges women face while raising children on their own and asked Poonam, “Poonam ji, it's very challenging for a woman to raise her own children”

Reflecting on her journey, the actress became visibly emotional as she spoke about her children, Anmol and Paloma.

She revealed, “Yes, I was a single mother. I have two children, Anmol and Paloma. When we become mothers for the first time, we don't know what is right and what is wrong. As parents, sometimes we make mistakes, but I try to be everything to them. I try to be their nurse, their teacher, their friend, everything to them. There's only one person who can make me cry, and that's my daughter. I am the only supporter of my daughter.”

Further, the actress went on to reveal how she planned her professional commitments around her children's schedules and personally remained involved in every aspect of their upbringing.

“I remember that I was doing a series called Kitty Party. So before going to school, she (Poonam’s daughter) would come home and say, ‘Mom, make my ponytail,’ and when she came back from school, she would come with her homework. She used to sit on the set and do homework with me. So you know, all mothers have to fulfill their responsibilities.”

For the uninitiated, the veteran Bollywood actress Poonam Dhillon was married to filmmaker Ashok Thakeria in 1988, and their marriage ended in divorce in 1997. The couple, who were married for nine years, share two children together, a son named Anmol and a daughter named Paloma.

The separation stemmed from compatibility issues and differing values.

On the professional front, Poonam was a star in late 70s and 80s era of Bollywood.

She rose to fame with movies like ‘Basera’, ‘Yeh Vaada Raha,’ ‘Noorie’ and many more.

Her daughter Paloma made her Bollywood debut in 2023 with the movie ‘Dono’ starring Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol.

--IANS

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