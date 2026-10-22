Poonam Dhillon responds to Rs 90 lakh fraud allegations levelled by Upasana Singh, Nagma amid CINTAA row

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actress Poonam Dhillon who currently serves as Cine and TV Artistes’ Association's (CINTAA) president, has responded to allegations surrounding the association’s fixed deposits (FDs) worth around Rs 90 lakh.

The actress, reverting to the accusations made by Upasana Singh and Nagma, Poonam stated that every expense is accounted for and that the organisation’s financial records are accessible to its executive committee members.

Responding to the allegations, Poonam said the association had been unable to operate normally after its bank accounts were frozen, affecting its administrative and welfare activities.

“They thought they would close all our funds and make it difficult for us since our committee was working on something. We havent neen working for ourselves. Its not like Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapuri or anyone else has taken a single rupee from the CINTAA account. All the money that has been spent is accountable. Every penny is accountable. And we give those accounts every month."

“Even now, September accounts have been presented every month. The expenses are always mentioned. No one has hidden anything. The accounts are always given to every member of the EC. It is kept on our website. And anyone can see it,” she said.

Poonam also addressed questions surrounding the association’s decision-making process and constitutional amendments, explaining that such decisions are taken at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and follow the prescribed procedure.

“How can we not do what we want? Our AGM takes every decision. Resolution is passed. After the resolution is passed, a change is brought in our constitution. That constitution goes to the registrar. We are answerable to the registrar of our labour. He stamps it. Only then can there be a change. This decision was taken in the AGM of 2025. Upasana Singh was the secretary. She was the one who stood up and announced it,” she said.

The controversy erupted after former CINTAA office-bearer Upasana Singh accused Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure of allegedly breaking the association’s fixed deposits and transferring funds from a bank account that was supposed to remain frozen amid the ongoing dispute over the association’s management.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Upasana had alleged that CINTAA’s bank accounts across five banks were frozen after the previous committee was dissolved and that the funds were supposed to remain inaccessible until a court order recognised the new committee.

She claimed that an account was opened and money from the association’s fixed deposits worth Rs. 90 lakh was transferred into it.

–IANS

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