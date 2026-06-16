Pooja Hegde aces walking backwards on a treadmill in style

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) It is no secret that actress Pooja Hegde maintains a strict fitness regime in order to maintain that picture-perfect physique for the camera.

From eating mindfully to sweating it out in the gym on a regular basis, the 'Beast’ actress leaves no stone unturned to work on herself, motivating several fitness enthusiasts along the way.

On Tuesday, Pooja uploaded a video providing a glimpse of her latest workout session. The 'Radhe Shyam' actress was seen walking backwards on a treadmill in style while recording herself from her phone.

Pooja chose an orange crop top with complementary shorts as her athleisure.

However, this is not the first time that she has dropped insights from her fitness regime. From time to time, Pooja treats the netizens with such inspiring posts.

Her feed also includes other insights from both her personal and professional life.

On the work front, Pooja last graced the screen with David Dhawan romantic comedy "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai". With Varun Dhawan, Pooja and Mrunal Thakur as the leads, the drama enjoys an ensemble cast with Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in supporting roles, along with others.

For the unaware, the project marks the fourth collaboration between Varun and his father, David Dhawan. Prior to this, these two had come together for "Main Tera Hero" (2014), "Judwaa 2" (2017), and "Coolie No. 1" (2020).

Backed by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of TIPS, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" released in the cinema halls on 5th June this year.

This is expected to be David Dhawan's final directorial film.

Reacting to this, filmmaker Karan Johar had even penned an emotional post saying, "Yesterday when I went to Davidji’s celebration and he told me this was going to be his last film… I had a bittersweet reaction in my heart… here’s a filmmaker who is responsible for creating an entire genre of films… A DAVID DHAWAN film spells entertainment! (sic)"

--IANS

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