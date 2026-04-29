April 29, 2026 11:55 AM हिंदी

Pooja Bhatt recalls how Mahesh Bhatt stood against the idea of dubbing her voice in 'Daddy'

Pooja Bhatt recalls how Mahesh Bhatt stood against the idea of dubbing her voice in 'Daddy'

Mumbai April 29 (IANS) The upcoming episode of Indian Idol will feature a heartfelt and unknown facts about how filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt stood like a rock by his daughter Pooja Bhatt when a few wanted to dub Pooja's voice in her movie Daddy, stating they wanted a more feminine voice.

Pooja Bhatt speaking about it, said, “Daddy jab humne banayi thi, us waqt dubbing ko lekar bahut bada discussion hua tha. Discussion tha ki Pooja ki awaaz ko dubbing artist se dub karwa dein, someone who has a more feminine voice.”

She further shared how Mahesh Bhatt stood by her rocksolid, recalling, “Phir mere father, mere director ne kaha, ‘Agar Hindustan use sweekar karega toh waise hi sweekar karega, warna use reject kar dega the way she is. Accept her for what she is or reject her for what she is.’”

Calling it a defining moment, Pooja added, “So he gave me my voice in more ways than one. Mere dimaag mein ye tha ki meri awaaz typical nahi hai… isi liye jab mujhe Aamir ke saamne gaana tha, I was anxious.”

Mahesh Bhatt too shared candidly about his experience of working with daughter Pooja Bhatt.

“Dekhiye, pehli film mein I was very sure. Daddy film thi mujhe ek sola saal ki ladki chahiye thi jo apne alcoholic baap ko apni sharab ki aadat se mukt karwati hai.”

He further added, “Magar ye bahut hi nervous kism ki ladki hai. Bahar se extremely tough hai, lekin yahan aane se pehle bhi dari hui thi aur abhi bhi dari hui hai, bas dikh nahi raha hai.”

Pooja Bhatt responded with a smile, saying, “I’ve covered it up really good. Jis din aap darte nahi ho na, then you’re dead you have to be anxious. Ye main bahut Maanti hoon, that’s why I have ‘elephants in my stomach.’ Ye mere liye bahut badi baat hai ki main aaj Indian Idol par baithi hoon, so I don’t take it lightly.”

–IANS

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