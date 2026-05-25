Sonam Kapoor wishes Karan Johar on 54th birthday: Gemini energy always

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) As filmmaker Karan Johar turned 54 on Monday, his close friend and Bollywood’s fashionista shared a picture of him with his “favourite Kapoor” and said “Gemini energy always,” as they both share the same star sign.

Taking to her stories section on Instagram, where she first shared a picture of Karan posing with her father and veteran star Anil Kapoor.

She wrote: “Happy birthday to @karanjohar.. A photo with your favourite Kapoor.. love you KJo..”

The actress then shared a picture of herself with the filmmaker and wrote: “Gemini energy always @karanjohar”.

Sonam and Karan are very good friends. The actress had even starred in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions’ film I Hate Luv Storys in 2010. Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film also stars Imran Khan.

On the acting front, the actress was last seen in the film Blind in 2023. The crime thriller was directed by Shome Makhija. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Blind, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

It was in March, when Sonam announced the arrival of her second son with Anand Ahuja. Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018. The couple had been together for several years before taking the plunge. The two welcomed their first child, a baby boy in August 2022.

Meanwhile, Karan is set to dabble in Gujarati cinema with the film “Jindagi Once More” through his production house, Dharma Productions.

Scheduled for a release on 19th June, 2026, “Jindagi Once More” presented by Dharma Productions, a Vaartakaar Films productions, produced by Vaasu Dholakia and directed by Jaymin, and stars Siddharth Randeria, in the lead role. Actress Aarti Patel will also be joining the cast in a vital role.

The film explores a deeply relatable, emotional narrative centred around a father-son relationship, touching upon the poignant reality that children rarely know who their father truly was before they were born. It marks the directorial debut of Jaymin and features a screenplay written by Deep Dholakia.

--IANS

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