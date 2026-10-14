Pooja A Gor on 'Journey of Legacy': Every university we visited had its own personality

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actress Pooja Gor will be returning to the non-fiction genre with her next title, 'Journey of Legacy'. She will be hosting the long-form documentary series created and produced by Manish KR, Founder and CEO of Tanza Talks.

Shedding light on her next, Pooja revealed that what drew her to 'Journey of Legacy' is that, at its heart, it is about people who dream, build, lead, and shape educational institutions over time.

She said, "What stayed with me while making the show wasn’t just the scale of these universities, but the small, human moments behind them. A conversation with a student, a story from a teacher, or hearing a founder speak about a challenge they once faced can tell you more about a university than any number ever could."

Pooja further shared that every university they visited during the shoot had its own personality, its own journey and its own people who shaped it.

"As a host, I’m excited to step into these worlds, discover stories I didn’t expect to find, meet the people behind them and take audiences along on that journey. I think that is what makes Journey of Legacy so special — these are not simply stories about universities; they are stories about people, dreams, perseverance and the journeys that turn them into legacies,” she added.

The makers have shot the first season of the documentary across various institutions in the country, including the DIT University, Dehradun; Bennett University, Greater Noida; SAGE University, Bhopal; LNCT, Bhopal; Quantum University, Roorkee; and VGU, Jaipur, along with others.

Every episode attempts to take a deeper look into a distinct institutional journey, sharing the unique tales of the founders, education leaders, faculty members and students, while exploring themes of entrepreneurship, leadership, resilience, student aspirations and the evolving role of universities in India.

--IANS

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