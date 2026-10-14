October 14, 2026 6:41 PM हिंदी

Pooja A Gor on 'Journey of Legacy': Every university we visited had its own personality

Pooja A Gor on 'Journey of Legacy': Every university we visited had its own personality

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actress Pooja Gor will be returning to the non-fiction genre with her next title, 'Journey of Legacy'. She will be hosting the long-form documentary series created and produced by Manish KR, Founder and CEO of Tanza Talks.

Shedding light on her next, Pooja revealed that what drew her to 'Journey of Legacy' is that, at its heart, it is about people who dream, build, lead, and shape educational institutions over time.

She said, "What stayed with me while making the show wasn’t just the scale of these universities, but the small, human moments behind them. A conversation with a student, a story from a teacher, or hearing a founder speak about a challenge they once faced can tell you more about a university than any number ever could."

Pooja further shared that every university they visited during the shoot had its own personality, its own journey and its own people who shaped it.

"As a host, I’m excited to step into these worlds, discover stories I didn’t expect to find, meet the people behind them and take audiences along on that journey. I think that is what makes Journey of Legacy so special — these are not simply stories about universities; they are stories about people, dreams, perseverance and the journeys that turn them into legacies,” she added.

The makers have shot the first season of the documentary across various institutions in the country, including the DIT University, Dehradun; Bennett University, Greater Noida; SAGE University, Bhopal; LNCT, Bhopal; Quantum University, Roorkee; and VGU, Jaipur, along with others.

Every episode attempts to take a deeper look into a distinct institutional journey, sharing the unique tales of the founders, education leaders, faculty members and students, while exploring themes of entrepreneurship, leadership, resilience, student aspirations and the evolving role of universities in India.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Paul McCartney shares his concern about Paul Mescal playing him in Beatles films

Paul McCartney shares his concern about Paul Mescal playing him in Beatles films

China’s ICBC lends to African borrowers despite findings of corruption: Report

China’s ICBC lends to African borrowers despite findings of corruption: Report

'Sathyavan Savithiri' teaser: A young woman lawyer locks horns with her mentor in a gripping courtroom drama (Photo: Drumsticks Productions/X)

'Sathyavan Savithiri' teaser: A young woman lawyer locks horns with her mentor in a gripping courtroom drama

Australia Women complete 3-0 ODI series sweep over Bangladesh with eight-wicket win in the third and final match at Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Wednesday. Photo credit: cricket.com.au/X

Australia Women complete 3-0 ODI series sweep over Bangladesh with eight-wicket win

Inaugural dialogue of BIMSTEC Home Ministers will solidify security cooperation: MEA

Inaugural dialogue of BIMSTEC Home Ministers will solidify security cooperation: MEA

Institutional real estate in India draws $85.5 bn since 2011 as capital shifts to income‑generating assets

Institutional real estate in India draws $85.5 bn since 2011 as capital shifts to income‑generating assets

Honey Singh summoned to appear before Maharashtra Cyber Cell on October 16 over his controversial remarks

Maharashtra Cyber Cell summons Honey Singh for 4th time, asks him to appear on October 16 over controversial remarks

NSA Doval raised issue of safety of Indian seafarers, tankers with Iranian counterpart: MEA

NSA Doval raised issue of safety of Indian seafarers, tankers with Iranian counterpart: MEA

Diego Forlan buoyed by Uruguay restart after 2026 World Cup

Football: Forlan buoyed by Uruguay restart after 2026 World Cup

T. Natarajan returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad; Zeeshan Ansari moves to Delhi Capitals ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. Photo credit: IANS

Natarajan returns to Sunrisers; Zeeshan Ansari moves to DC ahead of IPL 2027