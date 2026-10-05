Pollard-led Toronto Sixers beat Vancouver Anchors to complete Canada Super 60 double

Vancouver, Oct 5 (IANS) Toronto Sixers completed a memorable double in Canada Super 60 Season 2 after defeating Vancouver Anchors by five wickets in the men’s final at BC Place on Tuesday, adding the men’s crown to the women’s title secured earlier in the tournament.

Vancouver, co-owned by former India pacer Zaheer Khan, posted 164/3 after being asked to bat first, with Obus Pienaar producing a stunning 82 not out from just 21 balls. Captain Moeen Ali provided further impetus with 45 off 18 as the Anchors set Toronto a daunting target.

Toronto, however, produced an equally aggressive response and reached 168/5 off the final ball to seal the championship.

Pienaar and Moeen transformed Vancouver’s innings after the early dismissals of Aneurin Donald, who made 17 off nine, and Martin Andersson, who fell for a duck. Pienaar’s unbeaten 82 contained two fours and 12 sixes, while Moeen struck two fours and five sixes in his 45.

The pair combined for 21 boundaries as Vancouver accelerated to 164/3 at a run rate of 16.40.

Toronto’s reply was driven by Nicholas Pooran, who tore into the Anchors attack with 67 off 23 balls. The West Indies batter struck two fours and nine sixes at a remarkable strike rate of 291.30, putting the Sixers ahead of the required rate.

Will Smeed added 16 from seven deliveries before Lewis Gregory dismissed him, but Toronto retained control of the chase. Skipper Kieron Pollard then contributed 35 off 13 balls before Daniel Sams finished the job with an unbeaten 25 off nine, including three sixes.

Toronto crossed the line with the final delivery, finishing on 168/5 to clinch the title by five wickets.

Pooran’s impact extended beyond the final as he was named Player of the Tournament after finishing with 207 runs and two wickets during the competition.

The Sixers had reached the final after eliminating league leaders Mississauga Masters by nine runs in the first semi-final. Mississauga had gone unbeaten through the league phase, but Toronto produced a composed knockout performance to end their run.

Vancouver secured its place in the decider with a six-wicket win over Brampton Blitz in the second semi-final.

The result capped a remarkable tournament for the Toronto franchise. After the women’s side retained its championship, the men’s team followed suit to give the Sixers a clean sweep of the Canada Super 60 titles in Season 2.

Brief Scores

White Rock Warriors 106/7 (10) lost to Vancouver Anchors 141/7 (10) by 35 runs; Toronto Sixers 74/9 (10) lost to Mississauga Masters 166/5 (10) by 92 runs; Brampton Blitz 149/4 (10) beat Montreal Royal Tigers 142/5 (10) by 7 runs; Vancouver Warriors Women 84/9 (10) lost to Toronto Sixers Women 85/4 (9.3) by 6 wickets.

--IANS

vi/