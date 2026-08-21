'Politics of anarchy', BJP hits out at Rahul Gandhi over police station sit-in

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday came down heavily on Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi as the latter staged a sit-in, outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) at Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station and accused him of engaging in "politics of anarchy".

LoP Gandhi, who was later joined by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a sit-in, protesting the alleged refusal of the police to register an FIR on a complaint by a student who, the Congress claimed, suffered pellet-gun injuries during last month's students protests demanding education reforms at the Jantar Mantar.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said: "It is very unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition, and now, instead of democratic politics, he engages in the politics of anarchy. He is sitting on a dharna at the Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi, without permission, without any prior notice."

He drew a parallel of the LoP's agitation to his previous sit-in near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence during the students' protest in the capital.

The BJP leader accused Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting law-and -order, saying: "He (Gandhi) goes and sit on dharna wherever he feels like and starts spreading anarchy."

"According to information received from police sources, a complaint regarding the incident he (Gandhi) is referring to has already been registered. It is a matter under investigation. Most importantly, the victims approached the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court itself constituted a high-powered committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, comprising two other judges, a former Director of the CBI, and another senior official. So, whether firing took place or not, will also be a matter of investigation for the committee," Prasad remarked.

Further, Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that Rahul Gandhi's protest might be a way to "distract" people as the party may have realised that it has landed itself in trouble with the Congress Working Committee's (CWC) resolution on singing of the national song Vande Mataram.

"A message has been delivered to the people that the Congress's condition in 2026 is similar to its situation when it was under pressure from the Muslim League in 1937. Due to that, the Congress had decided to sing only the first two stanzas of the national song...Now since the Congress is stuck with its own resolve, it is attempting to distract people," he said.

He further remarked that the Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, "is turning out to be anarchic".

"The law will take its own course, but sitting on a dharna at a police station that too for a month-old case, reflects that this is 'politics of competition'. We condemn this act," Prasad stated.

--IANS

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