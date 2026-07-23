Head constable shoots self at Telangana DGP office, police suspect online betting debts

Hyderabad, July 23 (IANS) A police head constable posted at the office of Telangana Director General of Police allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service weapon on Thursday.

The constable, who was on night duty, shot himself inside a washroom at the DGO office around 5:30 a.m.

According to police, the constable, identified as Swamy, left behind a handwritten suicide note, stating that he alone was responsible for his extreme step. He requested his parents and brothers not to blame his wife or children.

He wrote that his wife and children were good people and warned that if anyone troubles them after his death, he would become a spirit to take revenge.

Police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination.

Police have registered a case and taken up further investigation.

Preliminary investigation by the police shows that Swamy had become addicted to online betting and had taken loans from various sources. He is suspected to have taken the extreme step due to huge debts.

Swamy, who was from Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, had been serving in the DGP office since July 2.

Meanwhile, a man in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathya Sai district threatened to die by suicide with his family members over the fencing of the pathway to his house.

Bhagya Raj, along with his wife and two children, recorded a selfie video on a railway track in Kadiri town. He said the pathway to his house in Kamatampalli village was allegedly blocked at the instance of the local MLA.

He said that some police officials, acting on the MLA’s orders, blocked the access to his house. He appealed to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh to intervene and resolve the issue.

After the selfie video of the family was circulated on social media, the police began efforts to trace them.

--IANS

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