Rigging charges in PoK polls expose cracks in Pakistan's ruling alliance

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) The political fallout from the developments in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is likely to extend beyond the region and eventually reach Islamabad, where allegations of electoral rigging are expected to intensify political tensions.

Although the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) remain partners in the federal coalition, differences between them have widened over several issues. The situation in PoK has emerged as the most significant point of friction, exposing growing strains within the alliance.

At the outset of the election process in PoK, the Joint Action Awami Committee (JAAC) issued a call to boycott the polls, alleging that the electoral process would be rigged. The boycott campaign gained traction amid growing public discontent, with many believing that the elections would not be free or fair. More importantly, the government's continued unwillingness to address longstanding public grievances further reinforced the call for a boycott.

While the PPP and PML-N have been sparring over several issues, the cracks have become wider after the latter won nine of the 13 seats in PoK. The PPP has come out in the open and accused the PML-N of gaining an unfair edge in the elections.

An official said that the outcome of the elections was clear from day one.

“The army and other security agencies had already decided to ensure a PML-N victory by rigging the elections. In their assessment, the PML-N was a more suitable political partner than the PPP. The same pattern is visible in Islamabad, where the military establishment continues to extend its support to the PML-N,” the official alleged.

Another official said the army's preference for the Shehbaz Sharif-led PML-N stems from several factors. He noted that it was Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who conferred the highest rank of Field Marshal on Asim Munir. The official also claimed that Sharif played a key role in securing a substantial increase in defence spending despite strong opposition from the PPP.

The cracks had already started to develop, but both sides had managed to keep the matter under wraps. However, the polls in PoK have been a brazen display of power and engineering by the Pakistan army and its chief, Asim Munir.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the anger by the PPP is understandable. Earlier, such things would be done in a quieter manner. This time around, the rigging was done openly and in a very brazen manner.

The security forces in PoK were instrumental in helping the PML-N cadres capture nearly 30 polling stations. The cadres brandished guns while capturing these polling stations and got the complete backing of the security forces, the official added.

PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto too openly criticised the PML-N for taking institutional support to rig the elections in PoK. Moreover, the boycott calls also seemed to have helped the PML-N.

Officials said the PML-N was aware from the outset that it enjoyed little public support in PoK and was unlikely to secure a majority through a free electoral process. They claimed that many of those who voted for the party did so under fear or coercion by the state. The officials further noted that the PPP and the PML-N also remain divided over the handling of key issues in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), reflecting broader differences within the ruling alliance.

Several leaders within the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have expressed reservations over the government's approach in these regions. They accuse the PML-N of unconditionally backing the army's policies and operations in KP, Balochistan, and even in matters relating to Afghanistan.

The PPP feels that Sharif has given away too much to Munir and never questions any of his actions.

An official said that the alliance at the centre is that of convenience. Both have a common enemy in former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and both want to keep him out at any cost.

“The manner in which things are shaping up now, it seems unlikely that this alliance in Pakistan would be able to hold on for too long. The cracks are already there, and the way events have shaped up in PoK will only further the divide,” the official said.

--IANS

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