PoK atrocities: Kashmiri diaspora holds protests against Pakistan in London

London, June 22 (IANS) Several members of the Kashmiri diaspora in the United Kingdom staged a protest outside the British Parliament in London before marching to 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British Prime Minister, to denounce alleged food blockades and the killing of civilians in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) by the Pakistani forces.

Demonstrators held banners reading: "Stop the killings" and "Human without human rights".

During the demonstration, the protestors called on the UK government to intervene amid the grave human rights abuses in PoK.

Addressing the gathering, one of the protestors alleged that the food supplies and medicines were unable to reach several areas in PoK due to the blockade by Pakistani authorities, resulting in severe hardship for the residents.

"People are dying because of hunger. People dying before they can reach the hospital. It's totally unacceptable. You have over a million Kashmiris living in the UK. You have responsibility here. You need to intervene for the sake of humanity,” he said, urging the British government to intervene and contact the Pakistani authorities.

He further said that British nationals were reportedly stranded in PoK and called on the British government to ensure the safety of British Kashmiris.

“Immediately ask for humanitarian blockade and curfew conditions to be lifted. Immediately ask for the food supply to let through to the people of Kashmir. Immediately ask for medicine to go through to the hospitals, to those elderly people who need the medicine. We ask you, the UK government, to protect British nationals, uphold human rights, and respond urgently," the protestor stated.

Last week, the United Kingdom Conservative Party leader and MP, Bob Blackman, also strongly condemned the brutal action on protestors in PoK by the Pakistani authorities, describing it as a “despicable action”.

Speaking at the British Parliament, Blackman said, "The illegal occupation of part of the Kashmir Valley by Pakistan has been going on since 1947. Many MPs in this house, of course, have supported that position. However, recently the Joint Awami Action Committee, which has operated in the illegally occupied part of Kashmir, has been demonstrating for basic rights to food, electricity, and healthcare.

“But the Pakistani authorities have launched a severe crackdown. They report that at least 11 people have been killed and many others injured. But the protestor groups report there are 20 to 30 deaths and over 200 injuries. I believe there are a number of British nationals that have been injured in these positions. There have been arbitrary arrests, and Pakistani forces have fired live ammunition on peaceful protesters,” he added.

--IANS

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