PNB reports three-fold jump in Q1 net profit to Rs 5,339 crore

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday reported a nearly three-fold year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,339 crore for the first quarter of FY27.

The bank had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,832 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. On a sequential basis, net profit rose over 2 per cent from Rs 5,225.12 crore in the March quarter, according to its exchange filing.

PNB's consolidated total income stood at Rs 37,953.75 crore during the April-June quarter, up 2.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 36,878.02 crore, although it was marginally lower than Rs 37,998.84 crore reported a year earlier.

The bank's global business expanded to Rs 29.98 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026. Total deposits increased 8.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 17.24 lakh crore, while global advances grew 12.7 per cent to Rs 12.73 lakh crore.

Among key lending segments, vehicle loans registered 34.4 per cent annual growth, while advances to the MSME sector rose 19.8 per cent, reflecting broad-based credit expansion.

Asset quality improved further during the quarter, with the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio declining by 100 basis points year-on-year to 2.78 per cent.

Gross NPAs in absolute terms fell by Rs 7,292 crore to Rs 35,381 crore, while the net NPA ratio improved to 0.28 per cent.

The bank’s digital transactions increased 24 per cent year-on-year to 365 crore, while the PNB One mobile banking application crossed 270 lakh active users.

Shares of Punjab National Bank on Friday settled 0.75 per cent higher at Rs 106.01 on the NSE. The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 135.15 and a 52-week low of Rs 98.50.

--IANS

ag/