PMO reviews El Nino impact, urges ministries to work with states on preparedness measures

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, on Tuesday said that the overall El Nino situation should be continuously monitored and the impact of the monsoon/delayed monsoon on vulnerable districts must be assessed in coordination with states so that remedial action can be taken up when necessary.

In a high-level meeting to review and take stock of the preparedness measures undertaken in the context of the progress of the kharif season and possible impact due to El Nino on other sectors of the economy, Mishra instructed that steps must be taken to ensure adequate fodder availability, alon with fodder development plans, and regular monitoring with the states must be undertaken.

“Ensuring adequate availability of drinking water in vulnerable districts must be a top priority. The reservoir levels in vulnerable districts were under regular watch, and appropriate directions were given to ensure that there is optimal reservoir water utilisation and promoting judicious use of available water must be undertaken," he said, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

Secretaries and senior officials of more than 15 ministries, including Agriculture, Power, Health, Rural Development, Economic Affairs and Consumer Affairs, were present at the meeting.

The IMD officials presented the overall rainfall situation in June and up to July 7, and the Director General of Meteorology updated on the status of monsoon coverage in the country and the possible impact of El Nino.

There was a delay in the onset of monsoon by about 10 days in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

However, with rainfall till July 7, the all-India deficit is down to (-)12 per cent, the officials informed.

"The first week of July has shown above-normal monsoon. Weak to moderate El Nino is expected in July and August. The situation is being continuously monitored since July receives more than 30 per cent of the monsoon season’s rainfall. It was also mentioned that an El Nino year may not necessarily lead to deficient rainfall below normal during that year," an official said.

The Agriculture Secretary made a detailed presentation at the meeting on the preparedness for possible impact of El Nino during the kharif season.

The officials informed that campaigns for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna and Kisan Credit Card coverage in vulnerable states have been initiated, and Departments of Agriculture, Financial Services and Cooperation were suggested to ensure maximum coverage in a time-bound manner.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying was asked to assess the availability of dry fodder, green fodder, and cattle feed, at both macro and micro level. The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation informed of their monitoring of the situation in the districts and the stable situation as on date.

"Department of Health and Family Welfare has put in place advisories for heat waves and monitoring of both heat waves, high humidity and dengue outbreaks. Effective communication of alerts and advisories is to be ensured till the field level," according to the statement.

The Department of Consumer Affairs shared the status of retail prices and adequacy of buffer of rice, wheat, and pulses.

Meanwhile, the Department of Fertiliser reported sufficient availability and likely opening balance for Rabi. Both the Departments were suggested to monitor constantly both macro and micro availability of essential commodities and fertilisers.

--IANS

na/vd