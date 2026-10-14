October 14, 2026 11:17 PM हिंदी

PMFME scheme, banking support help Kupwara entrepreneur expand hotel business, generate jobs

PMFME scheme, banking support help Kupwara entrepreneur expand hotel business, generate jobs

Kupwara, Oct 14 (IANS) Government support under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, coupled with assistance from the banking system, has helped Sohail Ahmad War, a hotel and restaurant owner in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, expand and stabilise his business while generating employment for around 14 people.

Sohail said limited financial resources had initially made it difficult for him to establish and sustain his entrepreneurial venture.

However, financial assistance under the government scheme provided him with the necessary capital to invest in his business, upgrade facilities and expand operations.

He said the support has not only strengthened his business but also improved his income and created livelihood opportunities for others in the area.

"This financial assistance helped me strengthen my business and turn it into a sustainable source of livelihood," Sohail added.

He said that the scheme has given him an opportunity to realise his dream of becoming self-reliant while contributing to employment generation.

He added that before receiving the assistance, arranging adequate funds to establish and run the business was a major challenge.

The financial support, along with banking assistance, helped him overcome these difficulties and take his venture forward.

Highlighting the importance of government welfare initiatives, Sohail said their effectiveness should be measured by how successfully benefits reach ordinary people and help them improve their economic conditions.

"As a beneficiary, I believe the true success of government schemes is when their benefits reach ordinary people," he added.

He expressed hope that similar initiatives would continue to benefit aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly young people in the region, by providing them with financial support and opportunities to establish their own businesses.

He said such schemes could play an important role in promoting self-employment, strengthening local enterprises and creating jobs, especially in areas where access to capital remains a major challenge.

In fact, Sohail's experience highlights how targeted financial assistance and institutional banking support can help small entrepreneurs overcome initial investment constraints, build sustainable businesses and contribute to the local economy through employment generation.

He urged that the benefits of such initiatives reach more aspiring entrepreneurs so that they, too, can become financially independent and create employment opportunities for others.

--IANS

brt/khz

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