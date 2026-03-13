Harrison Ford makes self-deprecating joke on his intimate life

Los Angeles, March 13 (IANS) Hollywood actor Harrison Ford doesn’t shy away from self-deprecating jokes. The actor has joked about having sex whilst listening to some of his films' soundtracks.

The Hollywood icon, who is best known for playing Indiana Jones and Han Solo in the ‘Star Wars’ film franchise, made the playful spicy romp admission, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actor spoke about the same during a recent episode of ABC's ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’. Host Jimmy, 58, asked him, “Have you ever made love to the soundtrack of one of your films?". The 83-year-old star quipped, "Of course I have”.

Harrison has been married to 61-year-old actress Calista Flockhart since 2010, and he was previously hitched to the late TV screenwriter Melissa Mathison from 1983 until 2004, as well as 81-year-old former chef Mary Marquardt from 1964 until 1979.

As per ‘Female First UK’, elsewhere in his interview with Jimmy, Harrison revealed he does not have a "favourite" project of his.

The ‘Blade Runner’ actor explained, "I don't have a favourite because I really love the making of a movie. That's where I'm satisfied, when we're making it. When you see it, it's been all screwed up. When I did it, it was better than that”.

His raunchy joke comes weeks after he publicly showed his love for Calista as he was being honoured for his six-decade career with the Life Achievement Award at the Actor Awards on March 1.

Harrison, who met the Supergirl alum at the Golden Globe Awards in 2002, said in his acceptance speech, "I want to say thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart, to my peers, to my extraordinary beautiful wife Calista and my family, who have given me love and courage through all of it”.

In August 2025, the Air Force One legend, who popped the question on Valentine’s Day in 2009, credited working hard at “maintaining" and "nurturing" his relationship with Calista as the secret to their long marriage.

