March 13, 2026 7:07 PM हिंदी

‘I want my peak years to be here’: Reece James signs new six-year contract with Chelsea

‘I want my peak years to be here’: Reece James signs new six-year contract with Chelsea (Credit: Reece James/Instagram)

London, March 13 (IANS) Captain Reece James has pledged to dedicate his 'peak years' to Chelsea Football Club after signing a new six-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2032.

James’ previous deal with the London club was due to expire in 2028, but Chelsea moved early to secure the future of their skipper by extending his contract before it entered its final stages.

A product of Chelsea’s academy, James first joined the club as a six-year-old and has since risen through the ranks to become one of the key figures in the first team. The England player has made 225 appearances across all competitions since making his senior debut in 2019 and was appointed club captain in 2023.

The right-back has already enjoyed considerable success at Stamford Bridge, winning five major trophies, including the UEFA Champions League title in 2021. Despite those achievements, the 24-year-old believes his best years are still ahead.

“I am over the moon to have extended my contract – Chelsea means so much to me,” he told the club’s official website.

“I have always said I want my peak years to be here, and I truly believe we have everything it takes to build on our previous successes. I’m excited for the future under this ownership, sporting directors, coach and all the staff, and hopefully we will lift many more trophies together over the coming years,” he added.

Chelsea’s sporting directors, Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, hailed the extension as a significant moment for the club.

“On behalf of ownership and everyone connected to Chelsea, it is a proud moment for all of us to have Reece extend his contract,” they said in a joint statement.

“He is the leader of this team, both on and off the pitch.”

The ongoing season has been James’ most consistent in terms of playing time after injuries to his knee and hamstring disrupted much of the previous two campaigns.

Chelsea have carefully managed his workload this term, implementing a structured plan to ensure he is not overextended. The defender has featured 35 times across all competitions this season — his highest appearance tally since the 2021/22 campaign.

Former England defender Kyle Walker recently backed James to become the national team’s first-choice right-back following his own international retirement, describing the Chelsea captain as a 'complete' player.

--IANS

sds/

LATEST NEWS

BAN vs PAK: Salman Agha run out in bizarre fashion after picking up the ball in 2nd ODI (Credit- screengrab/ bangladesh cricket)

BAN vs PAK: Salman Agha run out in bizarre fashion after picking up the ball in 2nd ODI

Iran President Pezeshkian, FM Araghchi among top leaders to make public appearance during Tehran rally

Iran President Pezeshkian, FM Araghchi among top leaders to make public appearance during Tehran rally

Bhullar rallies from four behind to win IGPL Chandigarh in style; debutant Varun Parikh finishes second (Credit: IGPL)

Bhullar rallies from four behind to win IGPL Chandigarh in style; debutant Varun Parikh finishes second

India exports first GI-tagged Joha rice consignment from Assam to UK, Italy

India exports first GI-tagged Joha rice consignment from Assam to UK, Italy

‘I want my peak years to be here’: Reece James signs new six-year contract with Chelsea (Credit: Reece James/Instagram)

‘I want my peak years to be here’: Reece James signs new six-year contract with Chelsea

Harrison Ford makes self-deprecating joke on his intimate life

Harrison Ford makes self-deprecating joke on his intimate life

Gaurav Gera reveals he was shocked when people failed to recognise him in Dhurandhar's ‘Doodh Soda’ scene

Gaurav Gera reveals he was shocked when people failed to recognise him in Dhurandhar's ‘Doodh Soda’ scene

Conducted airstrikes on Pakistan's strategic military installations: Afghan Defence Ministry

Conducted airstrikes on Pakistan's strategic military installations: Afghan Defence Ministry

Chhattisgarh: Jal Jeevan Mission brings clean drinking water to thousands of homes in Mahasamund

Chhattisgarh: Jal Jeevan Mission brings clean drinking water to thousands of homes in Mahasamund

Food safety inspections more than double with 56,000 risk-based checks in 3 years: Govt

Food safety inspections more than double in 3 years with 56,000 risk-based checks: Govt