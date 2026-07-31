PM to dedicate to nation projects worth ₹17,900 crore in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam, July 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation various development projects worth over ₹17,900 crore during his visit to Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

He will lay foundation stones and inaugurate multiple projects at the inauguration of Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation for the ASIP Semiconductor Project at Visakhapatnam, being developed with an investment of over ₹460 crore. The facility is being developed by ASIP Technologies Pvt Ltd in partnership with APACT, Republic of Korea.

According to an official release, it is Andhra Pradesh's first semiconductor manufacturing facility approved under the India Semiconductor Mission. The facility will manufacture around 96 million semiconductor chips annually and create high-skilled employment opportunities, while also fostering a robust ancillary ecosystem to support semiconductor manufacturing.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Transmission System for Integration of Kurnool-IV Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) - Phase-I (4.5 GW), being implemented by POWERGRID through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), with an investment of about ₹5,550 crore.

He will also inaugurate the Transmission System for Kurnool Wind Energy Zone/Solar Energy Zone (Andhra Pradesh) – Part A & Part B, implemented at a cost of around ₹3,550 crore, and the Transmission Scheme for Solar Energy Zone in Ananthapuram (2,500 MW) and Kurnool (1,000 MW), implemented by POWERGRID at a cost of over ₹820 crore.

These transmission projects will enable the evacuation of power generated from the renewable energy zones in Kurnool and Ananthapuram and the transmission of power to beneficiaries across the country through the National Grid.

They will facilitate the integration of a large quantum of renewable energy into the grid, improve the availability of clean power for demand centres, and contribute to India's energy transition and decarbonisation efforts by reducing dependence on fossil fuel-based power generation, said the release.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth over ₹1,880 crore. The projects to be dedicated include the four-lane access-controlled Greenfield highway from Recherla to Guruvaygudem section of NH-365BG, the four-lane access-controlled Greenfield highway from Guruvaygudem to Devarapalle section of NH-365BG, and the four-lane Tadipatri Bypass on NH-67.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the high-level bridge at Lingasamudram on the Penchalakona–Yerpedu section of NH-565. These projects will ease congestion in Vijayawada and several other cities, improve road safety, reduce travel distance and travel time between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, and promote regional connectivity.

--IANS

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