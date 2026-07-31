Jr & Sub-jr Women Academy C'ship: Pritam Siwach, Khalsa and Raja Karan hockey gain big win

Gwalior, July 31 (IANS) Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy (Sonepat), Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata and Raja Karan Hockey Academy registered wins in the 4th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday.

In the 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B, which is being held concurrently, Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar), Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy (Sonepat), Ritu Rani Hockey Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy emerged victorious in their respective group matches.

In Pool A of the 4th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat registered a commanding 20-1 victory over Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society.

Diya starred with five goals, while Mauki and Captain Aarti scored four goals each to lead Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat's dominant performance. Tannu scored two goals, while the remaining goals came through Chanchal, Akshra Dutta, Navya, Bhumi and Avni as Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat cruised to victory. Captain Simran Kaur scored the lone goal for Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society.

In Pool B of the event, Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata defeated R K Roy Hockey Academy 2-0. Ritu and Khushi Mallick scored one goal each to guide Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata to victory.

In another Pool B fixture of the sub-junior event, Raja Karan Hockey Academy registered a 25-0 victory over Mumbai Schools Sports Association.

Tanvi starred with ten goals, while Riya scored eight goals and Sonika added seven goals to lead Raja Karan Hockey Academy's dominant performance and cruise to victory.

Meanwhile, in Pool A of the 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B, Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) registered a 20-1 victory over Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society.

Devi Archana starred with six goals, while Laxmi scored five goals and Kaur Anjot scored a hat-trick to lead Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar)'s dominant performance. Kaur Jashandeep and Sharma Bhumika scored two goals each, while the remaining goals came through Kaur Anmolpreet and Kaur Dilpreet as Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) cruised to victory. Ashu scored the lone goal for Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society.

In another Pool A fixture, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat registered a 23-0 victory over Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy.

Manjinder starred with seven goals, while Chauhan Priya scored a hat-trick to lead Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat's dominant performance. Sanjana, Himanshi, Sakshi, Chanchal and Captain Bhavya scored two goals each, while the remaining goals came through Saroha Nancy, Mahi and Diksha as Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat cruised to victory.

In Pool B of the event, Ritu Rani Hockey Academy defeated Mumbai Schools Sports Association 2-1.

Kaur Sukhpreet and Kaur Harshdeep scored one goal each to lead Ritu Rani Hockey Academy's victory, while Nysa Anthony Coutinho scored the lone goal for Mumbai Schools Sports Association.

In another Pool B fixture, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy 18-0.

Sujata Jayant and Gungun Kaur starred with hat-tricks each, while Tanvi and Kindo Sudipta scored two goals each to lead Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy's dominant performance. The remaining goals came through Davde Sneha, Priyanshi Bhanwar, Ronak Parmar, Nousheen Naz, Sanjana Mourya, Hirva Purohit, Shalini Singh and Captain Kanak Pal as Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy cruised to victory.

--IANS

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