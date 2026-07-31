July 31, 2026 5:27 PM हिंदी

China retaliates against EU by sanctioning two Polish institutions

China retaliates against EU by sanctioning two Polish institutions

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) China has imposed sanctions on two Polish high-tech institutions in response to the European Union's latest sanctions package against Russia, escalating trade and technology tensions between Beijing and Brussels, a report has said.

According to an analysis by The Diplomat, the sanctions target Wrocław University of Science and Technology (WUST), one of Poland's leading technical universities known for its expertise in satellite technologies and space research and Vigo Photonics, a manufacturer of infrared components used in the defence, energy, medical and industrial sectors.

The move follows the European Union's 21st sanctions package against Russia, which included restrictions on several companies from China and Hong Kong over allegations that they supplied technologies and components supporting Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

The report also highlighted that Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the measures were a response to the EU's erroneous decision to sanction Chinese companies and were not aimed at any specific country.

WUST is involved in several EU-funded projects related to military drones, battlefield artificial intelligence and satellite technologies, while also maintaining research collaborations with Chinese universities in semiconductor development, it added.

Vigo Photonics supplies infrared detectors used by the Polish Armed Forces in unmanned aerial vehicles, precision-guided weapons, surveillance systems and air-defence platforms.

However, the company said it had anticipated possible Chinese restrictions and had diversified its supply chain by sourcing key materials from Japan and Europe while maintaining inventory sufficient for more than a year of production.

Under China's export control rules, the sanctions do not amount to a complete trade ban.

Chinese exporters may still supply dual-use goods to the sanctioned entities after obtaining government approval, giving Beijing discretion over future exports.

The decision appears intended as a political signal rather than a move designed to inflict major economic damage, according to the report.

The sanctions come as Poland expands cooperation with Taiwan and strengthens its role in Europe's semiconductor, defence and space sectors, areas that have become increasingly sensitive in the broader geopolitical rivalry between China and Western nations.

--IANS

ag/

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