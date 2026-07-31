CWG 2026: 'My job is to execute every phase of my jump well,' says Praveen Chithravel

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) India’s national record holder Praveen Chithravel says he is focused on executing every phase of his jump and trusting his preparation rather than thinking about the outcome as he gears up for the men’s triple jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Chithravel, who qualified for Saturday’s final after producing a best effort of 16.41 metres in the qualification round, enters the medal event with unfinished business, having missed the podium by just three centimetres at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games four years ago.

Reflecting on that disappointment, the Asian Games bronze medallist said the experience helped shape his growth as an athlete.

“Missing the medal in Birmingham by such a small margin taught me a lot. Since then, every season has been about becoming a better athlete technically, physically and mentally. I don’t want to think too much about results before the competition. My job is to execute every phase of my jump well, stay calm and trust the work I’ve put in. If I can do that, I know the performance will come,” said Chithravel.

The 23-year-old, who trains at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in Ballari under Cuban coach Yoandri Betanzos, credited the high-performance environment for helping him improve the finer aspects of his event.

“Triple jump is an event where the smallest details make a big difference. At IIS, I have the opportunity to work on those details every single day. Whether it’s technical feedback after a session, strength work, recovery or nutrition, everything comes together in one place. Living on campus means I can stay fully focused on training, and that consistency has really helped me improve as an athlete,” he said.

Looking ahead to the final, Chithravel said his priority remains continuous improvement.

“I’m always trying to improve, whether it’s by a few centimetres or by becoming a better athlete overall. Every competition teaches you something new, and every season is a chance to move closer to the level I want to reach. Right now, my focus is on giving my best in Glasgow, enjoying the competition and making every jump count,” he said.

--IANS

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