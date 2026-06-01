June 01, 2026 11:54 PM हिंदी

PM SVANidhi powered street vendors, from tea stalls to pooja store owners

PM SVANidhi powered street vendors, from tea stalls to pooja store owners (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) The Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme completed six years of operation today, empowering and enabling lakhs of vendors and small stall owners to achieve self-sustenance and expand their operations over the years.

Two case stories – Gopal Prasad Barman, a tea stall vendor from Jharkhand’s Ranchi, and Babita Sharma, who runs a puja item store in Ghaziabad - show the impact and scale of the Central government scheme’s success.

Both vendors, speaking to IANS, recalled their hardships during the pandemic and how PM SVANidhi helped them tide over the difficult phase.

Gopal Prasad Barman, who ran a tea stall in his hometown, Ranch, had limited income to meet household expenses. It was a daily struggle, and the family worked hard to make both ends meet. He wanted to start a snacks-selling business alongside a tea stall to boost earnings.

PM SVANidhi came to his aid. He received the first tranche of the loan and purchased a larger stove, utensils, and storage containers. He repaid the entire loan in one year and applied for the second tranche of the loan.

He says the scheme not only provided him with financial aid but also with the confidence to dream big and turn those dreams into reality. Today, his family's financial standing is significantly more secure than in the past.

For Ghaziabad’s Babita Sharma, the scheme helped her consolidate her pooja store business and turn it into a sustainable, viable initiative.

Babita, who once ran a small stall selling pooja materials outside a local temple, is today running a shop and supporting her family with dignity.

She used to sell incense sticks, earthen lamps (diyas), flowers, coconuts, and other worship essentials, but faced difficulties due to limited capital.

In July 2020, she applied for a loan under the PM SVANidhi scheme. After getting Rs 10,000 in assistance, she purchased additional materials, drawing more customers to her stall.

Subsequently, she took a loan of Rs 20,000 and then Rs 50,000, and is now running the business from a rented shop.

Her journey, from a small stall outside the temple to a full-fledged shop, has been made possible through the PM SVANidhi scheme.

Today, she generates a steady income adequate enough to support her family. She credits the scheme, particularly the collateral-free loan, with transforming her life.

“A journey that began with ₹10,000 has now reached ₹50,000, and today, I am successfully running my own business," she says with pride.

The two success stories show the wide-ranging implications of the PM SVANidhi scheme, offering insight into how it shaped the dreams of stall owners and street vendors and revitalised their businesses.

--IANS

mr/dan

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