PM Modi, Uzbekistan Prez Mirziyoyev hold talks in Tashkent

Tashkent, Aug 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent on Sunday.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George and other officials were present during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome in Tashkent. President Mirziyoyev received PM Modi, and both leaders warmly greeted each other.

PM Modi also witnessed a special Yoga session featuring 52 Yoga practitioners from Uzbekistan during his visit to the Central Asian nation.

He shared glimpses of the Yoga session on his X account, saying, "Namaste, you all have showcased excellent Yoga performance today. People of all ages are present here. I express my gratitude to my friend, the President, for connecting Uzbekistan with Yoga. Many congratulations."

While sharing the video on X, PM Modi wrote, "Uzbekistan loves Yoga!"

The session added a distinctive cultural dimension to PM Modi's engagement and highlighted Yoga's growing popularity in Uzbekistan. The participants included six members of the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan who represented their country at the First World Yogasana Championship 2026, held in Ahmedabad in June this year.

PM Modi arrived in Uzbekistan for a two-day visit on Saturday. He thanked Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the warm welcome at Tashkent airport as he began his two-day State Visit to the Central Asian nation.

"Landed in Tashkent to a warm welcome by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Grateful to him for the special gesture. This is my fourth visit to Uzbekistan, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our bilateral relations," PM Modi posted on X after landing in Tashkent.

PM Modi received a grand welcome from the Indian community in Uzbekistan, with people cheering and chanting “Modi Modi”, Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

"Overwhelmed by the warmth and affection of the Indian community in Tashkent. Our diaspora is a living bridge between India and Uzbekistan, strengthening the bonds of friendship between our nations," PM Modi wrote on X.

--IANS

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