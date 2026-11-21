Patna, Nov 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the six-lane 'Nitish Setu' over the Ganga River, connecting Kachchi Dargah in Patna with Bidupur in Vaishali, marking a major addition to road connectivity between north and south Bihar.

The Prime Minister toured the bridge along with Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Union Minister Chirag Paswan.

During the visit, he waved a traditional gamchha to greet residents of Raghopur.

PM Modi arrived at the venue in a security convoy, travelling in the same vehicle as Samrat Choudhary, Chirag Paswan and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

He later proceeded towards the stage in an open-top jeep, accompanied by them, greeting people gathered along the route.

On reaching the stage, the Prime Minister acknowledged the crowd with folded hands and embraced Nishant Kumar, son of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the inauguration of Nitish Setu marked an important milestone during the government's first year in office.

He said projects worth around Rs 34,000 crore were being inaugurated or launched during the Prime Minister's visit.

He also said the railway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore were being implemented in Bihar and claimed that the state had benefited significantly from the GST regime.

He also referred to the acquisition of 1,200 acres of land in Rajapakar, saying the proposed development would generate employment for one lakh people.

He announced that the Bihar government would establish a university in the name of former Chief Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur.

Highlighting the government's grievance redressal initiative, he said the 'Sahyog Karyakram' had received 10.50 lakh applications.

Officials are issued notices if complaints are not addressed within 10 days, while those failing to complete the work within 30 days face automatic suspension from the 31st day, he claimed.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary welcomed the decision to name the bridge after Nitish Kumar.

He also highlighted Bihar's Silt Management Policy, saying the Centre was developing a framework based on the state's initiative.

He said Bihar was prepared to contribute to the country's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan said the NDA's double-engine government was implementing several development initiatives in Bihar.

He also thanked Nitish Kumar for his role in the bridge project.

--IANS

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