Hyderabad, Nov 21 (IANS) Actor Akhil Raj Uddemari, who played the lead in the Telugu superhit film 'Raju Weds Rambai', on Saturday penned an emotional note of gratitude to fans and film buffs on the occasion of the film completing one year.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen the post of gratitude, Akhil Raj Uddemari said, "Honestly, I don’t know how to put everything I feel into words. This film is much more than just a film for me. It changed my life in ways I never imagined, and its impact will stay with me and my generations forever. But today, more than anything, I want to thank YOU."

He then went on to thank everybody who had appreciated his efforts in the film.

"Every single person who watched my film, who smiled with Raju, who connected with his emotions, who sent me a message, appreciated my work, encouraged me or simply stood by me — I want you to know that none of it went unnoticed. I may not have replied to every message or personally thanked each one of you, but I have felt every bit of your love," Akhil said.

"There were so many moments in this journey when your words, your appreciation and your belief in me gave me more strength than you can imagine. You made me feel that all the hard work was worth it. If Raju became so special, it’s because you welcomed him into your hearts and made him your own. I genuinely feel blessed to have an audience like you. I don’t take your love for granted, not even for a moment. Whatever I am today, your support is a very big part of that. All I can promise is that I’ll keep working harder, giving my blood, sweat and soul to every character, and doing my best to bring you films that entertain you, move you and stay with you," he promised.

Stating that many more characters and many more journeys were waiting, the actor said that however, some characters were simply irreplaceable.

"Raju will always be that one character for me. No matter how many roles I play, no matter how far I go in my career, Raju will always hold a place in my heart that nobody else can take. One year has passed, but the love still feels as special as day one. Love you all. I’m truly, truly grateful. Thank you for making Raju a part of your lives and making this journey a part of mine. Forever yours, RAJU."

--IANS

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