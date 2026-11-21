London, Nov 21 (IANS) Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has stressed the importance of controlling games both with and without possession as his side prepares to take on Leeds United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea will return to league action following the final international break of the year, with Alonso identifying game management and tactical discipline as key factors in securing three points against a Leeds side known for its physical approach and strength in individual duels.

Explaining his expectations from the team, Alonso said maintaining control of proceedings has been a major area of focus during training at Cobham.

“We have had spells with control, other spells that I would like us to have better control. I’m not meaning just control with the ball. Sometimes you can have control without the ball because things are going the way you have planned. You feel comfortable that ‘okay we don’t have the ball, but we know what we are doing’,” Alonso told club media.

The Chelsea manager explained that controlling a match does not necessarily mean dominating possession but also involves understanding where and how the opposition is allowed to have the ball.

“When you have an idea where you feel comfortable that the opponent has the ball and where you don’t feel comfortable that the opponent has the ball, and when you know that they have the ball where you want them to have it, you can feel good control of the game,” he added.

Leeds are expected to pose a stern physical challenge, having won more individual duels than any other team in the Premier League this season. However, Alonso believes that winning such battles is closely linked to a team’s tactical organisation and positioning.

“It’s not just the duels. It’s about the football things or the tactical things. When you have good control, normally you are in better positions to face duels. When you don’t have that much control, you are not in that good position,” he said.

Alonso also emphasised that physical intensity cannot be viewed in isolation, pointing to pressing, positioning and maintaining appropriate distances between players as important elements.

“It’s not just about going one-v-one and letting’s see what happens. No, I think that you can help situations to be stronger in the duels. After all, for sure, it’s the individual qualities that help a lot, but you can help as well,” he said.

Chelsea sit 5th in the 2026–27 Premier League with 16 points from 10 matches.

--IANS

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