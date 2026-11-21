New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the 15-member India Under-19 women’s squad for the upcoming five-match T20 series against England, naming Bhavika Ahire captain and Anaadi Tagde vice-captain.

The T20 series will be played in Vadodara and Surat from November 26 to December 6 and will serve as preparation for the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027, scheduled to be held in January.

The series will begin with the first T20 at Vadodara on November 26, followed by the second match at the same venue on November 28. Both matches will be played at 6 PM and 1 PM, respectively.

The action will then move to Surat, where the remaining three matches will take place on December 1, 3 and 6. The third and fourth T20Is will begin at 6 PM, while the final match is scheduled for a 1 PM start.

The series will be an important opportunity for the young Indian side to assess its combinations and build momentum ahead of the global tournament.

India are the two-time defending champions of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, having won the inaugural edition in South Africa in 2023 before retaining the title in Malaysia in 2025. The team will aim to continue its dominance and make it three consecutive world titles in 2027.

The England series comes after the Indian U19 team recently featured in a T20 tri-series at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. India were divided into two teams, A and B, with both sides registering three wins and one defeat each, while Nepal failed to win a match.

The second edition of the Women’s Under-19 T20 Asia Cup is also likely to be held in the UAE from December 8 to 20, with Dubai a possible venue. India are the defending champions of the continental competition, having won its inaugural edition in Malaysia in 2024.

The 2027 ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup will be jointly hosted by Bangladesh and Nepal from January 21 to February 6. The tournament will feature 16 teams competing across 41 matches.

India U19 squad: Bhavika Ahire [C] [WK], Ira Jadhav, Nidhi Mahto, Purva Siwach, Mehek Narwase, Maitri Maniar, Ishwari Awsare, Deeya Yadav, Shreya S Chawan [WK], Samaira Raghav, Kumari Palak, Uma Kashvi, Achsah Parmar, Anaadi Tagde [VC], Palak Singh

--IANS

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