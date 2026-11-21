Las Vegas, Nov 21 (IANS) Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc lamented Ferrari's qualifying session at the Las Vegas Grand Prix as both the drivers missed out on making it to Q3.

Hamilton called the session a "nightmare", while Leclerc felt it was a "poor qualifying" as Scuderia missed out on reaching Q3 for the first time in qualifying since the Canadian GP 2024.

"It was a nightmare. It's like… just low grip. It felt like the tyres weren't working," Hamilton said after the session, as quoted by the F1.

Ferrari were lacking in straight-line speed, and the drivers were not able to get a tow at the crucial moments, a factor which was crucial for the rest of the field.

"We had some damage on the floor that appeared out of nowhere, which was losing three or four tenths, and then we had the deployment issue on the last lap, which lost us six tenths, so with that we were just nowhere. And I had no one ahead of me, so that wasn't also great, so just a combination of everything not being great.

"It makes it a little bit tougher for us to progress (in the race) and it's hard to do a lot from where we are. We knew that we would struggle a little bit here, but maybe a little more than we anticipated," Hamilton added.

Leclerc finished P11, while Hamilton was P12. Both of the drivers will start a place up for the main race as McLaren's Oscar Piastri will take a 10-place grid penalty for taking a new internal combustion engine. The Australian qualified P7 but will drop back to P17.

Leclerc looked to have the pace to make it to Q3, but made a mistake on his last flying lap and missed Q3 by little more than one-tenth adrift. "Just a very poor Qualifying. We are losing one second in the straights, which makes it difficult enough already," said Leclerc.

"Then I did a mistake when I had to put the lap in in Q2, following I think multiple mistakes we've done as a team, and we need to look at that because that builds a lot of frustration that then doesn't help."

Leclerc does not foster any hopes of a strong finish during the race, admitting the lack of pace on the straights. "But at the end of the day, it's on me on the mistake and I'll look at that, but not much more to add.

"Unfortunately I'm very hopeless for tomorrow because we are losing one second down the straight, so there's nothing we can do," he added.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, the Monegasque driver rued not having enough time for another lap in case of an issue. "Yes, for sure (Q3 was on the cards), but we didn't do a good job," Leclerc told Sky Sports F1.

"I did a mistake the only lap I was given, basically. And at the same time, the execution has been very poor. I don't know. We'll review.

"I'm very angry now, so I would rather not speak too much. But I think there were plenty of things we could have done much better," he added.

--IANS

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