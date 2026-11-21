Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) The government on Saturday said that over 153 crore cancer screenings have been undertaken so far under national programmes, including 37.1 crore for oral cancer, 17.4 crore for breast cancer and 9.7 crore for cervical cancer.

Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava highlighted the scale of screening under national health programmes, saying that individuals above the age of 30 are being screened for common non-communicable diseases, including oral, breast and cervical cancers, at the 1.87 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the country.

Srivastava launched ‘NCG VISHWAS’, a patient education initiative of the National Cancer Grid (NCG), at the ‘NCG Annual Meeting 2026’ in Mumbai.

‘NCG VISHWAS’ is an AI-enabled patient education initiative covering breast, cervical and oral cancers in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and English.

The videos cover prevention, diagnosis, treatment and long-term care, helping patients and caregivers access reliable information, and make informed decisions. The initiative will be disseminated through the National Cancer Grid’s network of hospitals and healthcare partners.

Srivastava highlighted the importance of leveraging India’s digital health infrastructure and intersectoral collaboration to strengthen cancer awareness, screening and continuity of care.

She also emphasised the role of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) in linking screening data with the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID.

With around 99 crore ABHA IDs created and about 100 crore health records linked, the ABHA ID enables continuity of care as patients move across primary, secondary and tertiary facilities, including the empanelled hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and supports the creation of a longitudinal health record.

She noted that, with the patient’s consent, health records should be accessible to healthcare providers at different levels of care.

Health Secretary also highlighted the importance of affordability in cancer treatment, referring to initiatives such as trade margin rationalisation for cancer medicines and financial support under AB PM-JAY for vulnerable and marginalised patients.

She noted that approximately Rs 27,000 crore has been provided towards cancer care under the scheme.

Srivastava emphasised the importance of all AIIMS institutions with oncology facilities being part of the National Cancer Grid and encouraged those not yet members to join.

--IANS

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