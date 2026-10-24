PM Mudra Yojana transforms Poonam Sharma's life, helps her expand business to five shops

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh), Oct 24 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) has emerged as a stepping stone to financial independence for Poonam Sharma of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh.

With a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh under the scheme, Sharma started her own shop and gradually transformed her small venture into a growing business comprising five shops.

Through hard work, determination and consistent efforts, Sharma has expanded her entrepreneurial journey, turning a single shop into a successful business venture.

Today, her enterprise not only provides her with a source of livelihood but has also created employment opportunities for five other people.

The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana was launched to facilitate loans to aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners who wish to establish or expand their ventures.

By providing access to institutional credit, the scheme aims to encourage entrepreneurship, promote self-employment and strengthen small businesses across the country.

For Sharma, the financial assistance proved to be an important opportunity to turn her business ambitions into reality.

The initial loan enabled her to establish her first shop, while her commitment and business efforts helped her gradually expand operations.

Speaking to IANS, beneficiary Poonam Sharma said, "I started my business with a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. With hard work and determination, I have been able to expand my business from one shop to five shops."

She got further loan for the expansion.

She said that she got Rs 15 lakh loan under the scheme given her past clean record.

She added, "The scheme gave me an opportunity to become self-reliant and build my own business. Today, my business is growing, and I am also able to provide employment to five other people. This has been a very encouraging experience for me."

Sharma's journey highlights how access to financial assistance can help aspiring entrepreneurs establish sustainable livelihoods and contribute to local economic development.

Her success also reflects the potential of small businesses to generate employment and create opportunities within communities.

From starting with a modest loan to managing five shops, Sharma has demonstrated how financial support, combined with perseverance and enterprise, can help transform lives.

The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana continues to support entrepreneurs like Sharma in pursuing self-employment and building their businesses.

--IANS

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