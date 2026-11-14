November 15, 2026 12:51 AM हिंदी

MEA Secy calls on Somalian Prez; conveys greetings of President Murmu, PM Modi

MEA Secretary Ranganathan calls on Somalia President, conveys greetings of President Murmu, PM Modi

Mogadishu, Nov 14 (IANS) Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa, and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sripriya Ranganathan, called on Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MEA said.

“Secretary (CPV and OIA) Sripriya Ranganathan called on the Hon’ble President of Somalia, H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. She conveyed greetings from Hon’ble Rashtrapati ji Droupadi Murmu and Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi,” the MEA posted on X.

According to the MEA, the Somali President recalled his association with India and his visit to the country in 2015.

“President fondly recalled his association with India, his visit in 2015 and shared his vision for further strengthening the India-Somalia partnership. Secretary underlined India’s commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation across key areas of mutual interest and opportunity,” the MEA stated.

During the visit, India and Somalia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on consultations between the two foreign ministries during Ranganathan’s meeting with Somalia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hassan Mohamed Ali.

“Secretary (CPV and OIA) Sripriya Ranganathan met H.E. Hassan Mohamed Ali, Deputy Foreign Minister of Somalia. They discussed broad contours of bilateral cooperation focusing on trade, medical cooperation, education and capacity-building. They also exchanged perspectives on recent geopolitical developments in the region,” the MEA had posted on X.

Highlighting the significance of the agreement, the MEA said, “During the meeting, both sides signed an MoU on Consultations between the two Foreign Ministries. This would provide a structured mechanism of consultations to regularly review the state and prospects of bilateral ties.”

The MEA Secretary also called on Somalia’s Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi and held discussions on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation.

“Secretary (CPV and OIA) Sripriya Ranganathan called on H.E. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, Defence Minister of Somalia. Discussions pertained to strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, particularly in the fields of maritime security, counter-terrorism and capacity building. They also shared views on the evolving regional security environment,” the MEA had stated.

According to the High Commission of India in Kenya, the visit is the first high-level bilateral visit from India to Somalia in recent years.

“The visit will build upon the longstanding and friendly ties between the two countries,” the High Commission had posted on X.

--IANS

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