November 15, 2026 12:50 AM हिंदी

Remains of Vijayanagara-era Vishnu and Shiva temples unearthed at Hampi

Remains of Vijayanagara-era Vishnu and Shiva Temples unearthed at Hampi (Photo: IANS)

Bengaluru, Nov 14 (IANS) The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has unearthed the structural remains of two ancient temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva during ongoing excavations near the historic Jain Temple complex at Hampi in Karnataka.

According to the ASI, the discoveries offer significant insights into regional planning, settlement patterns, and religious and cultural life during the Vijayanagara Empire.

"The excavations brought to light the remains of two temples dedicated to Vishnu and Shiva, along with several sculptural remains and architectural elements," the agency stated.

The newly uncovered Vishnu shrine is a partially subterranean dwikuta (two-shrined) temple complex built in the classic Vijayanagara architectural style.

Constructed using massive dressed granite slabs in dry-stone masonry, its well-preserved features include a garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum), a sunken entrance corridor (ardhamandapa), a decorative moulded basement (adhishthana), lime flooring, heavy supporting beams, and stone seating platforms.

Flanking the entrance axis at the base of the door jambs are high-relief dvarapalas (guardian figures). While the brick-built shikhara (vimana) has not survived, the foundational walls, stone lintels, and door jambs remain largely intact.

Sculptural artefacts recovered from the site include a headless, kneeling winged figure resembling Garuda, relief carvings of Nagadevi and Nagadeva, two Naga sculptures depicting coiled, intertwined serpents, and a stone image of Lord Vishnu in a standing posture (Sthanaka Murti).

Alongside the Vishnu complex, archaeologists also exposed the foundational remains of a granite Shiva temple distinguished by a raised, moulded plinth and a central interior chamber.

Pillars at the site feature prominent sculptural motifs, including Varaha, the sacred boar incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

The excavation site lies in the vicinity of the Ganagitti Temple, the oldest Jain shrine at Hampi, which dates back to 1386 AD.

Built during the reign of Vijayanagara ruler Bukkaraya II by his minister Iruguppa Dandanayaka (also known as Iruga), the temple is dedicated to Lord Kunthunatha, the 17th Tirthankara of Jainism.

According to Jain scriptures, Kunthunatha was born into the Ikshvaku dynasty in Hastinapur to King Surya (Sura) and Queen Shridevi, and attained Siddha and Moksha atop Mount Shikharji at the age of 95,000 years.

--IANS

jg/dan

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