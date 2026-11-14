Chhath to be celebrated with grandeur in Lucknow tomorrow; police complete security arrangements

Lucknow, Nov 14 (IANS) The festival of Chhath Mahaparv will be celebrated with great enthusiasm across Lucknow on November 15. The Lucknow Police Commissionerate has completed extensive security arrangements to ensure the peaceful and smooth conduct of the festival, which is expected to draw thousands of devotees to riverbanks, ponds and designated ghats across the city.

According to the police, Chhath Puja celebrations will take place at a total of 157 locations across the Lucknow Commissionerate. These include 47 locations in the Eastern Zone, 17 in the Western Zone, eight in the Northern Zone, 63 in the Southern Zone and 22 in the Central Zone.

Senior police officials have inspected several prominent ghats, including Kudiya Ghat, Lallu Mal Ghat, Pakka Pul, Hanuman Setu, Nishatganj, Khatu Shyam Mandir Ghat, Jhulelal Park, Laxman Mela Ground, Gomti Barrage, Pipraghat and Maa Chandrika Devi Ghat. Officials have directed the concerned departments to complete all preparations well in advance.

Heavy crowds are expected at major locations. An estimated 40,000 to 50,000 devotees may gather along the Gomti riverbank at Laxman Mela Ground, while 12,000 to 15,000 people are expected at Kukrail Barrage and 8,000 to 10,000 at Kudiya Ghat.

Special arrangements have been made for devotees, including temporary toilets, cleanliness drives, medical teams, ambulances, changing rooms for women and proper lighting. Barricades will be installed to prevent people from entering deep waters. Water police, steamers and motorboats will also remain available.

CCTV cameras and plainclothes women police personnel will ensure the safety of women and children. Control rooms, fire tenders and firefighting equipment have also been arranged at key locations.

Meanwhile, peace committee meetings are being organised in police station areas to maintain communal harmony. The social media monitoring cell is keeping a close watch on misleading posts and rumours.

Lucknow Police have appealed to citizens to follow safety instructions, avoid spreading unverified information and celebrate the festival peacefully while cooperating with the administration.

--IANS

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