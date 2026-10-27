PM Modi's vision essential for science and technology growth: Principal Scientific Adviser

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support is essential for advancing science and technology and achieving the goal of a Viksit Bharat, Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the government Professor Ajay Kumar Sood said on Tuesday, while highlighting the significance of the upcoming Emerging Technologies, Innovation and Science Conclave (ESTIC) 2026.

Speaking to IANS, Sood said the PM Modi's scheduled inauguration of ESTIC 2026 reflects the government's commitment to science and technology-led development.

"The Prime Minister's inauguration of this event reflects his commitment and priority for science and technology in making India a Viksit Bharat. His support is absolutely essential, and we have been inspired by his vision and guided by it," Sood said.

He noted that ESTIC 2026 would build on the success of the previous edition and provide fresh momentum to India's science and technology ecosystem by bringing together all key stakeholders.

"As you know, we had ESTIC in 2025, which really had a very inspiring effect on the whole ecosystem because it brings all the stakeholders into our fold. In ESTIC 2026, we have 12 very contemporary themes covering all aspects of science and technology," Sood said.

According to him, the conclave will bring together representatives from academia, industry, national laboratories and policymaking circles to discuss emerging technological opportunities and challenges.

"This gives a new impetus to our ecosystem to see how India can take the lead in all these technologies. Here, we have people from academia, industry, national laboratories, policymakers and everyone who is a stakeholder in our S&T roadmap. I think ESTIC 2026 is again a correct step in that direction to take India towards Viksit Bharat," he said.

Stressing the importance of science and technology in nation-building, Sood said the sector remains central to India's ambitions of becoming self-reliant.

"As you know, science and technology is at the pivot point for making India Aatmanirbhar, and ESTIC 2026 will serve a purpose towards that," he added.

On emerging healthcare technologies, Sood identified cell and gene therapy as the next major frontier in medical science, saying its applications are expanding well beyond rare disease treatment.

"The breakthroughs will come, for example, in cell and gene therapy. Many people call cell and gene therapy precision therapy. The right thing is that it is really needed. Earlier, it used to be called a treatment for rare diseases, but that is not the case now," he said.

Sood noted that such therapies are increasingly being used for conditions including sickle cell anaemia, cancer, CAR-T cell therapy applications and cystic fibrosis.

"So, my feeling is that cell and gene therapy will be the new frontier in medical science," he said.

--IANS

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