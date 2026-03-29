PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' played key role in promoting Uttarakhand's tourism potential, says CM Dhami

Dehradun, March 29 (IANS) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday listened to the 132nd episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' and said that the initiative has played a key role in promoting Uttarakhand's tourism potential, especially winter travel.

The Chief Minister attended a public listening session at Hotel Royal Inn Palace in Indranagar, Dehradun, where he also shared his views with public representatives and citizens present on the occasion.

Describing 'Mann Ki Baat' as a unique platform for public dialogue, CM Dhami said the programme has emerged as one of the longest-running inspirational outreach initiatives by any head of government globally.

He noted that it provides national recognition to individuals from diverse backgrounds, particularly those working in remote and challenging regions, thereby inspiring society at large.

CM Dhami said the Prime Minister consistently highlights stories of individuals who, despite limited resources, achieve extraordinary feats.

"Such stories reach every corner of the country through this platform, spreading positivity and motivation among citizens," he said.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that Uttarakhand finds mention in several episodes of the programme, with the Prime Minister frequently referring to the state's natural beauty, cultural heritage and winter tourism opportunities.

He said these references, along with the Prime Minister's visits to key religious and tourist destinations such as Adi Kailash and the Harsil-Mukhwa region in Uttarkashi district, have significantly contributed to increased tourist interest in the state.

Highlighting recent trends, CM Dhami said Uttarakhand has witnessed a record surge in winter tourism this year.

"More than 1.5 lakh tourists have visited the state during the winter season so far, while over 36,700 pilgrims and visitors have travelled to the Adi Kailash region alone," he said, adding that the figures reflect the growing potential of the tourism sector.

He further said the state government is working at a rapid pace to establish Uttarakhand as an all-season tourism hub. Efforts are being made to strengthen basic infrastructure at tourist destinations, improve road connectivity, expand accommodation facilities and enhance digital services.

CM Dhami emphasised that tourism is being developed as a key driver of livelihood generation and employment creation in the state. He said special focus is being laid on rural tourism, homestay schemes and religious tourism, which are helping boost economic activity even in remote areas.

Meanwhile, in the 132nd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Modi addressed both global and domestic issues, including ongoing conflicts in different parts of the world and their impact on energy supplies.

Referring to the gas crisis linked to tensions in West Asia, he said India is tackling the situation with a strong and capable foreign policy, while urging citizens not to politicise the issue and rely only on official information.

The Prime Minister also underlined the participatory nature of the programme, noting that he receives numerous messages from across the country every month. He said the inputs and experiences shared by citizens have transformed 'Mann Ki Baat' into a collective platform for dialogue and continuous improvement.

During the broadcast, PM Modi also encouraged citizens to contribute towards national priorities such as water conservation, fisheries development and solar energy adoption.

The programme once again underscored its role in bridging the gap between policymakers and citizens, while showcasing grassroots contributions to national development.

--IANS

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