Dev Sharma and Anjali Arora bring Shri Ram-Sita’s divine journey to big screen in ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ trailer

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) The makers of “Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha” on Thursday unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the upcoming mythological film.

It offers a glimpse into the divine journey of Shri Ram and Mata Sita. The film stars Dev Sharma as Shri Ram, Anjali Arora as Mata Sita, and Rajniesh Duggall as Ravan. The trailer shows some of the important moments from the Ramayan, including the bond between Shri Ram and Mata Sita, their journey during vanvas, Sita Haran, Hanuman ji’s devotion, and the final battle between dharm and adharm.

The trailer highlights the film’s main message through the line, “Adharm Ke Saamne Dharm Ka Naam, Shri Ram,” with dharma and maryada forming the central themes of the story.

Director Abhishek Singh said, “Every filmmaker will have a different way of approaching the Ramayan. For us, the first question was what feeling we wanted the audience to carry with them. We kept returning to the Katha Bhav, the Prem between Shri Ram and Mata Sita, Hanuman ji’s Bhakti, Lakshman’s Kartavya and the Maryada with which Shri Ram faces every circumstance. That bhav had to remain at the centre of our telling.”

Dev Sharma, who plays Shri Ram, mentioned, “For me, Shri Ram’s strength lies not only in what he can do, but in the restraint, compassion, duty and Maryada with which he makes every choice. That became the starting point for me. There is a different responsibility when you portray someone who is not merely a character for people, but someone they revere. Even saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’ creates an aura around you that, in itself, reminds you to stay on the right path.”

Speaking about the character, Anjali shared, “What stayed closest to my heart about Mata Sita was her unwavering resolve. There is immense grace and gentleness within her, but behind that gentleness lies an extraordinary inner strength. Even through the most difficult circumstances and periods of separation, she never let go of her dignity, her faith or her values.”

“For me, the most important part of portraying her was to bring that inner strength and dignity into my performance with complete sensitivity.”

Rajniesh Duggall, who plays Ravan, mentioned, “Ravan possessed immense knowledge, power and stature, but ultimately his aham became greater than his wisdom. Raavan had ten heads, but it was the one called ‘I’ that destroyed him. We all have a Ravan within us. We just need to make sure we don’t feed him. That, for me, is also what makes the conflict between Dharma and Adharma so deeply relevant even today.”

The film’s music features several well-known singers, including Kailash Kher, Javed Ali, Farhad Bhiwandiwala, Anurag Sharma and Sunil Soni, who have lent their voices to the Hindi and Chhattisgarhi songs. Shaan will also be heard in an upcoming song. Before the release, the makers have already shared the teaser and three songs — “Siya Ram,” “Ram Ji Ki Sena” and “Hey Hanuman.” More songs from the film are expected to be released soon.

The movie also stars Sheel Verma as Lakshman and Nirbhay Wadhwa as Hanuman.

“Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha” is directed by Abhishek Singh, produced by Prakash Mahobiya and Sanjay Bundela, co-produced by Honey Kuldeep Agarwal and Monika Sen, and presented by Ajay Kanojia of AJ Film Entertainment World.

The film is slated to release simultaneously in cinemas across India in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi on 25th September 2026.

--IANS

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