September 17, 2026 2:46 PM हिंदी

Sonu Nigam issues clarification on video of him reacting to Salman Khan’s singing

Sonu Nigam issues clarification on video of him reacting to Salman Khan’s singing

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Playback singer Sonu Nigam has issued clarification with regards to a fabricated video of him reacting to the singing of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

On Thursday, the singer took to his Instagram, and shared a post featuring the fabricated video, and his clarification in which he shared that the video is taken from his original video of him reacting to a young Pakistani girl’s singing, and wrongly stitched together with a clip of Salman’s song ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’.

He also penned a note, as he shared, “Can expect the unexpected on internet. I stumbled upon this edited video. This was my reaction for a Pakistani little girl singer (sic)”.

Sonu Nigam and Salman share a long professional history dating back to the 90s. The song Jaane Kya Hua Hai’ picturised on Salman and sung by Sonu Nigam is one of the biggest collaborations between the two.

However, there were reports of a fallout between the two in the mid 2010s around the time when ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ was released as a part of the micro-trend of actors singing their own songs. Sonu Nigam has expressed nuanced views on actors taking up singing in Bollywood. While he said that he respects actors who explore music, he has also emphasised that singing is a specialised art requiring years of training, practice, and dedication.

He has occasionally questioned the trend of actors lending their voices to songs when professional singers are available. He believes that playback singing demands a distinct skill set and emotional depth that cannot always be replicated by acting talent alone. However, his views are not necessarily dismissive of actors who sing, rather, they highlight the importance of respecting the craft and expertise of professional singers.

--IANS

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