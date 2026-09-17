September 17, 2026 2:43 PM हिंदी

Miley Cyrus says new album feels ‘so alive’ as it keeps up with her life in real time

Miley Cyrus says new album feels ‘so alive’ as it keeps up with her life in real time

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Singer Miley Cyrus has talked about the deeply personal process of creating her new album “Bass Persuades” and shared that it feels special to see the record keep pace with the way her life has evolved in real time.

Cyrus took to Instagram, where she shared a glimpse of the monochrome music video and went onto thank everyone who contributed to the album.

She wrote as the caption: “BASS PERSUADES. THE ALBUM. LETS GET MARRIED. THE VIDEO. 9/17 AT 9PM PT. It’s been less than a year since starting to create this album and now releasing it.”

“Having this record keep up with the way my life moves in real time and still feel so alive is special. Thank you to everyone who made this album what it is. Love you,” Cyrus added.

The Grammy-winner on September 2 announced she’s coming out with her 10th album on September 18. Cyrus had shared a black-and-white picture of herself posing with a rose placed in her mouth as she looked at the camera.

She wrote: “My tenth studio album, BASS PERSUADES, is yours September 18th. Music takes hold of us. We feel it, sing it, sometimes dance to it, let it out and carry on. It is powerful, vulnerable, sweet and strong. Heart full, heartache, every part of life in between.”

“That’s what the title means to me. Thank you for being a part of making my wildest dreams come true. I sincerely hope you love this album. Miley,” she added.

Talking about Cyrus, she started as a child actress and became a teen idol with her work in the television series Hannah Montana.

Her journey in music began with her US number-one pop rock albums Meet Miley Cyrus and Breakout. The single "Party in the U.S.A.", from her EP The Time of Our Lives, became one of the best-selling singles.

She switched to trap-pop and R&B with Bangerz in 2013, which featured "We Can't Stop" and her first Billboard Hot 100 number-one "Wrecking Ball".

Cyrus tried her hands in genres such as psychedelic, country, and rock on her subsequent albums Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, Younger Now, and Plastic Hearts.

--IANS

dc/

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