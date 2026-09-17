PV Sindhu pens birthday wish for PM Modi, recalls sharing ice-cream with him

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Double Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu extended warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, recalling fond memories of sharing an ice cream with him and also praised his vision for the transformation of Indian sports.

"Happy birthday to our beloved Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi ji. With a daughter’s affection, I wish you good health, happiness and many more years of service to our great country and its people. Thank you for always making us feel that our dreams matter to you," she wrote on X.

In her X post Sindhu also highlighted how Indian sports have evolved under PM Modi's leadership, giving athletes the belief to compete against the world's best. PM Modi has frequently hosted Indian sporting contingents after major international competitions, including the Olympics and Asian Games, encouraging athletes across various disciplines.

"I’ve seen changes in Indian sport I could barely have imagined growing up. The support, the opportunities and the belief have meant so much. Across fields, a generation of Indians has learnt to take on the world’s biggest names and believe we belong alongside them.

"But it’s the personal moments I treasure. Sharing an ice cream with you. Watching you laugh with my then coach, Park, and knowing he would remember it for the rest of his life. You have an innate ability to make people feel warm, welcome and loved," she wrote.

Sindhu also shared an anecdote involving her husband, Venkata Datta Sai, praising PM Modi's vast knowledge and curiosity on complex subjects. "I remember your hour-long conversation with my husband, Datta, about identifying unique citizen records, or 'golden records' at 10:30 in the night. Back in the car, he couldn’t stop wondering how the Prime Minister knew so much about such a deeply technical subject. Your curiosity stayed with him as m uch as your warmth," the former world champion added.

--IANS

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