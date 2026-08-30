PM Modi, Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev agree to expand cooperation in critical minerals

Tashkent, Aug 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Sunday agreed to expand cooperation in critical minerals through the implementation of joint projects in geological exploration, mining, mineral processing, and the development of integrated value chains.

The two leaders welcomed the discussions on advancing cooperation between India and Uzbekistan in the fields of renewable energy, modernisation of energy infrastructure, and the implementation of prospective investment projects.

Both leaders agreed to explore cooperation between the two nations in the fields of geology, mining, nuclear energy, industrial cooperation, and critical and strategic minerals, including projects for the processing of mineral resources and production of value-added products and recycling initiatives, according to the India-Uzbekistan Joint Statement.

"They also expressed interest in encouraging Indian companies to participate in the development of prospective mineral deposits in Uzbekistan and Uzbek enterprises for joint collaboration in India. The Leaders expressed interest in extended cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear energy," it added.

PM Modi and President Mirziyoyev agreed to establish a Foreign Ministers- led mechanism to provide high-level coordination and oversight of the implementation of the agreements and arrangements reached between the two nations, as well as to facilitate the timely realisation of priority bilateral initiatives and projects.

The two leaders recognised the growing role of parliamentary diplomacy and welcomed the increasing contacts between the parliaments of the two nations, including cooperation between parliamentary friendship groups and interaction within international inter-parliamentary organisations.

They unequivocally condemned terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations and reiterated a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and rejected justification of terrorism on any ground whatsoever.

"Leaders called for concerted actions against terrorist entities and for disrupting terrorism financing networks, safe havens and infrastructure. Leaders stressed that those responsible for terrorism should be held accountable and their perpetrators, their backers, facilitators and affiliates should be brought to justice," the joint statement said.

PM Modi and President Mirziyoyev stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in law enforcement, intelligence-sharing, combating violent extremism, and illicit drug trafficking, organised crime, and cyber threats. They reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation under the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism, according to the joint statement.

Both leaders appreciated the growing cooperation between the defence and security agencies of Uzbekistan and India, including through institutional mechanisms, regular exchanges, capacity-building and joint activities, and expressed their commitment to further strengthen such cooperation in addressing shared security challenges.

The two leaders expressed appreciation for the progress achieved in regional cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen engagement within the Central Asia – India format at the level of Heads of State and other levels. Both leaders emphasised the importance of continuing regular consultations on regional issues, according to the joint statement.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and President Mirziyoyev held delegation-level talks at the Presidential Palace in Tashkent, with discussions held on expanding cooperation between the two nations in various sectors, including trade, investment and industries.

"The state visit continued with high-level talks at the Kuksaroy Residence. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed expanding trade, investment, industrial, interregional, and cultural cooperation, agreeing to take Uzbekistan-India relations to a new level," the Press Service of the Uzbekistan President posted on X.

--IANS

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