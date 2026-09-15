China targets Asian Games table tennis sweep, builds toward LA28

Shanghai, Sep 15 (IANS) China's table tennis team will head to Japan on Wednesday targeting all seven gold medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, while also looking to accelerate a generational transition ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics (LA28).

China won six table tennis gold medals at the 2023 Asian Games. Alongside Olympic champions Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu and Wang Chuqin, this year's squad includes seven Asian Games debutants.

"The three Olympic champions pass on their experience to the seven young players, while the younger ones bring passion and drive to inspire the Olympic medalists," team head coach Qin Zhijian said.

Sun, who has missed several recent international competitions because of injury, said she was excited to return to competition despite having a different training rhythm from her teammates. "I'm thrilled to be fit enough to compete, to run around on court without any worries," she said.

Lin Shidong, preparing for his Asian Games debut, said training had helped him adapt to the competition venue and match balls as his physical condition continued to improve, reports Xinhua. "I'm eager to hit top form at the Asian Games," Lin said.

Host Japan is expected to pose one of China's biggest challenges. Sora Matsushima, Tomokazu Harimoto and Miwa Harimoto are among a generation of Japanese players who have emerged as major contenders on both the men's and women's sides.

China men's head coach Wang Hao described the Asian Games as a midterm test ahead of the Los Angeles Olympics and an important opportunity for established players and younger athletes.

The rivalry has been particularly close in the women's team event. China came from 2-1 down to beat Japan in the women's team final at each of the past two World Table Tennis Championships.

China women's head coach Ma Lin said Japan had completed its own generational transition in recent years.

"We have never underestimated Japan. We have analyzed Japanese players' playing styles and know exactly what we are up against," Ma said. "We need to stay vigilant, treat every ball seriously and hold ourselves to strict standards in training."

Sun also expects another tight contest. "We are closely matched. It all goes down to on-court performance and team cohesion. That counts most," she said.

Men's captain Wang Chuqin said China must maintain its confidence when facing difficult situations.

"We must hold firm to our belief in victory," Wang said. "We actively find ways to resolve difficulties, feed ourselves positive signals during play and free our minds mentally."

Ma said China's women would target every title available. "We will go all out to fight for every gold medal," he said. "Huge challenges lie ahead, yet we have full confidence. Whatever obstacles come our way, we will fight to win."

Sun, competing at her third Asian Games, said she had set no specific individual target. "Whenever I step onto the court, I will give my all to win," she said.

Wang Chuqin echoed that approach, saying he would give his best in every event assigned to him.

Qin said the Asian Games represented both an immediate test and another step toward shaping China's squad for Los Angeles, with the longer-term development of the team extending toward the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. "We must maintain a positive mindset, stand united, focus on our own work and keep growing stronger," he said.

--IANS

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