US senators flag student visa delays

Washington, Aug 12 (IANS) A group of 30 US senators on Tuesdat urged the State Department to address delays in student and exchange visitor visas, warning that applicants may be unable to enter the country before the new academic year begins.

Sen. Alex Padilla of California, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Immigration Subcommittee, led the lawmakers in raising concerns about the lack of timely appointments for F, M and J visas at some US embassies and consulates.

“We urge the State Department to ensure timely processing of F, M, and J student and exchange visitor nonimmigrant visas, consistent with the approach taken by administrations of both parties in the past, and to implement other measures to avoid diminishing US competitiveness,” the senators wrote to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“Specifically, we are hearing from constituents and stakeholders that no timely visa appointments are available for students at some embassies and consulates. This only exacerbates uncertainty about whether students’ visas will be processed in time for them to travel to the United States to begin their studies.”

The warning could have significant implications for students from India, one of the largest sources of international enrolment at US universities. The letter did not identify the countries or diplomatic posts experiencing appointment shortages.

The lawmakers said delays could disrupt universities and the pipeline of skilled workers at a time when academic institutions need international talent for the start of their semesters.

They asked the State Department to restore priority for interviewing, adjudicating and processing student visas. They also called for extended interview waivers for vetted returning students, adequate consular staffing and greater transparency about processing times.

Among other things, the senators asked the department to explain whether its visa priorities had changed since the spring and summer of 2025.

In the letter, they sought details about how interview appointments are allocated and where student and exchange visitor visas fall within the department’s priorities.

The letter asks the department to disclose average processing times for F, M and J visas at the five locations handling the largest number of such applications since September 2025.

The senators also sought information about enhanced vetting, including online-presence checks, introduced for student and exchange visitor applicants last year. They asked how many applications had been refused under the procedures and what resources had been allocated to the additional screening.

“International students are critical to the success of our universities, including contributing nearly contributing nearly $43 billion annually to local communities and supporting more than 355,000 American jobs during the 2024-2025 academic year,” the senators wrote.

“International students also improve our national security by fostering global relationships, cross cultural understanding, and long-lasting diplomatic ties. These benefits are at risk if visa processing delays persist.”

The senators said international students account for only 6 per cent of the US higher-education population but provide tuition revenue that helps universities expand opportunities for American students.

The letter was signed by Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin and senators including Cory Booker, Chris Coons, Tammy Duckworth, Andy Kim, Amy Klobuchar, Adam Schiff, Jeanne Shaheen, Chris Van Hollen, Raphael Warnock, Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden. Independent Sen. Angus King also signed it.

--IANS

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