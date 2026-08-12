Amitabh Bachchan remembers mother Teji on her birth anniversary, calls her 'symbol of inspiration, morale, patience'

Mumbai August 12 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan seems to have been missing his mother Teji Bachchan a little extra on her birth anniversary on August 12.

The megastar took to his social media account to remember her and penned a short yet sweet note, on Wednesday morning.

Describing her as a “symbol of inspiration, morale, patience”, the doting son said that she remains an entire world residing forever in his heart.

The actor shared two posts on the occasion. In his first post on X, he wrote,

“T 5823 - August 12, Mother's Birthday !

Symbol of inspiration, morale, patience - A

complete vast world forever residing in the heart.”

In another post on his personal blog, Bachchan wrote the same and added the reason as to why he chose not to put up a picture of her on social media on her birth anniversary today.

He wrote in Hindi,which further in English read as, “Will not put up a picture because who resides in heart forever, cannot be captured in a still.

For the uninitiated, Teji Bachchan, born Teji Suri on August 12, 1914, was the wife of celebrated Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and mother of Amitabh and his younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan.

She passed away on December 21, 2007, in Mumbai, aged 93, just a few months after grandson Abhishek Bachchan's wedding with Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

For the uninitiated, Teji married Harivansh Rai Bachchan in 1941 and was also known for her association with the literary and cultural circles surrounding the celebrated poet.

She also was a theatre artist and participated in stage productions, including a Hindi adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth.

Talking about her children, Amitabh and Ajitabh were the couple's two sons. Ajitabh has largely stayed away from the film industry's limelight, and went on to pursue a career in business, while Amitabh Bachchan went on to carve his humongous identity in the world of Hindi cinema.

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan, the actor who has been a part of the entertainment industry for over five decades, is currently seen hosting the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

–IANS

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