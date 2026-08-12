US senators move to secure Tibet’s future

Washington, Aug 12 (IANS) A bipartisan group of US senators introduced legislation to deepen engagement with Tibet’s government-in-exile and ensure American support continues beyond the lifetime of the 14th Dalai Lama.

The Assuring the Future of Tibet Act would recognise the Central Tibetan Administration as the legitimate representative of the Tibetan people. It would also affirm that resolving the Tibet-China dispute is a US strategic interest.

Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley and Republican Senator Jim Risch, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, introduced the bill. Senators Jacky Rosen, Todd Young, Tim Kaine and Rick Scott are original co-sponsors.

“Human rights and basic dignity for the people of Tibet cannot be ignored. Our bipartisan bill sends a clear message that the United States will stand with Tibet in its fight for these fundamental freedoms and the promise of tomorrow,” Merkley said.

“As long as the People’s Republic of China continues to ignore the rights of Tibet under international law, America will not abandon the Tibetan people,” he added.

The bill would direct the US secretary of state to engage at the most senior levels with the Sikyong, the elected head of the Central Tibetan Administration, and other designated representatives.

It would require Washington to advocate for observer status for the administration at the United Nations and equal access across the UN system. The measure also calls for its inclusion in relevant international bodies and seeks to mobilise US allies behind that effort.

“The Chinese Communist Party has sought to erase Tibetan culture, religion, and language, among other grievous actions. What Beijing has done to Tibet, they want to do elsewhere to anyone who defies the CCP,” Risch said.

“This bill supports the Tibetan people, key partners in pushing back against China’s authoritarianism, and counters China’s malign influence at the United Nations,” he added.

The legislation would extend appropriate diplomatic courtesies to the Sikyong. These could include security consistent with that provided to a head of government. It also calls for consideration of privileges and immunities for officials of the Tibetan administration.

The measure names the Gaden Phodrang Trust as the sole authority to recognise Dalai Lamas. The provision is intended to ensure that US support for Tibetan religious leadership continues beyond the current Dalai Lama.

International Campaign for Tibet President Tencho Gyatso welcomed the measure and urged its swift passage.

“At a time when China is accelerating its campaign to erase Tibetan identity, this bill sends a powerful message – that America’s support for the Tibetan people, their democratic institutions, and the Tibetan people’s right to determine their own future is unwavering,” she said.

The Senate proposal is the companion to a House bill introduced on May 22 by Democratic Representative Jim McGovern and Republican Representative Michael McCaul. Both measures would need to pass their respective chambers in identical form before being sent to the president.

Congress has enacted several bipartisan Tibet measures over the past decade, including the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act, the Tibetan Policy and Support Act and the Resolve Tibet Act. The last measure supported Tibetan self-determination and called for dialogue between Chinese authorities and the Dalai Lama toward a peaceful settlement.

--IANS

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