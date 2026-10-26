PM Modi to inaugurate Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave 2026 tomorrow

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam here on Tuesday evening, according to a PMO statement.

Scheduled from October 27 to 29, the three-day conclave will bring together leading scientists, researchers, academicians, policymakers, industry leaders, startups, and international experts to deliberate on emerging technologies and India's science, technology, and innovation priorities.

Deliberations will span 12 thematic areas, including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, advanced materials, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, climate and ocean sciences. Discussions will focus on research priorities, national capabilities, and translating scientific advances into practical applications.

The conclave will also feature an extensive technology and innovation exhibition showcasing indigenous scientific achievements and emerging technologies. It will include around 150 deep-tech startup stalls, which will highlight technological developments and their potential applications across sectors.

The conclave will use thematic videos, technology demonstrations, documentaries, informational kiosks and augmented and virtual reality experiences to enhance engagement with scientific developments and their real-world applications.

A new initiative, the Global Connect Networking Event, will bring together more than 300 invited participants from academia, research institutions and industry in India and abroad. It will provide a platform to explore international research partnerships, industry-academia collaboration and pathways for translating innovations from laboratories to markets.

The ISRO will also showcase emerging technologies as part of the Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave. The space agency's Chairman V Narayanan said at a curtain-raiser event that the space organisation’s exhibition will be the model of a proposed next-generation heavy-lift launch vehicle that can place payloads weighing over 30,000 kg to low Earth orbit. Besides, the Chandrayaan 4 and 5 projects, which envisage sending Indian astronauts to the Moon, will be showcased at the event.

The conclave is a national platform organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), under the guidance of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government. ESTIC 2026 aims to strengthen India’s science, technology and innovation ecosystem in support of the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

--IANS

sps/vd